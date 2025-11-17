SMU and Global Partners Launch World's First Platform to Align Green Finance Standards

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 17: Singapore Management University (SMU), in partnership with a global consortium of universities and finance leaders, has launched the Sustainable Finance Taxonomy Mapper, a first-of-its-kind global platform that compares and connects sustainable finance taxonomies across countries.

Developed in partnership with Dublin City University, the University of Edinburgh, University College Dublin, the Climate Bonds Initiative, the EU Sustainable Finance Advisory Hub, GIZ, the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI), the Sustainable Finance Taxonomy Mapperis a pioneering initiative to advance research, support policymakers, and improve international interoperability in sustainable finance policy standards. The project enables a shared understanding of taxonomy design across jurisdictions, from the perspective of both general design features as well as deep economic activity mapping.

Global research team driving academic collaboration

The research team behind the initiative is co-led by Dr Theodor Cojoianu (Singapore Management University), Prof Andreas Hoepner and Dr Fabiola Schneider (University College Dublin), and Dr Anh Vu (Dublin City University). The team, supported by Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh's commercialisation service, is inviting universities and research institutions worldwide to contribute to expanding the Taxonomy Mapper and to join a growing global academic network advancing sustainable finance policy.

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Dr Theodor Cojoianu, Associate Professor in Sustainable Finance, SMU said: "Our sustainable finance mapper tool and academic network will support policymakers, financial services actors and civil society by providing a data, research tools and education public goods for effective design of sustainable finance policies."

Nathan Fabian, PRI's chief sustainable systems officer, said: "The PRI has been engaging with investors on the implementation and use of sustainable finance taxonomies since their early inception. Enhancing the usability and interoperability of sustainable finance taxonomies is crucial to ensure well-functioning financial markets that collectively contribute to climate and broader environmental goals."

Sean Kidney, CEO of the Climate Bonds Initiative commented, "The world has seen a wonderful explosion of sustainable finance taxonomies - shopping lists for the future. The next step is a tool to navigate seamlessly across them, quickly finding the extensive common ground. That's what the Taxonomy Mapper is for."

SMU faculty driving global impact

Assoc Prof Cojoianu of SMU's College of Integrative Studies (CIS), in leading this initiative, underscores the College's role in advancing SMU's 2030 Strategic Plan and the University's commitment to transformative education, impactful research and strategic partnerships.

SMU's engagement with global challenges like climate change and sustainable finance is further exemplified by the active participation of CIS faculty such as Winston Chow, Lee Kong Chian Professor of Urban Climate and Co-Chair of Working Group II, IPCC AR7, in COP30 discussions, highlighting the university's role in shaping international standards for sustainable finance and climate action.

Prof Elvin Lim, Dean, College of Integrative Studies, SMU said: "I am delighted that the College of Integrative Studies is fostering impactful international research partnerships on green finance policies. The mapping of green finance taxonomies to facilitate cross-jurisdictional operability is critical work that must be done to foster robust global cooperation on green finance. We are very excited to be a part of this consortium of esteemed institutions to do this impactful work."

Bridging the global green finance divide

A surge in sustainable finance policies worldwide has led to the creation of numerous green taxonomies each shaped by local economic and environmental priorities. While this diversity reflects regional needs, it also highlights the urgent need for independent academic research to improve global interoperability, helping policymakers enhance clarity and enable the smoother flow of green capital across borders.

The initiative is co-funded by the European Union under the EU Sustainable Finance Advisory Hub and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The contents are the sole responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or BMZ.

To access the mapper, please visit sustainabletaxonomymapper.org

