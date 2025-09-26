Snapchat sees strong momentum in India’s creator ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 26 Social media platform Snapchat on Friday announced it has strong momentum in India’s creator ecosystem, saying that total time spent watching content on the platform has doubled in the country over the past two years, reflecting the platform’s deep resonance with young audiences.

The performance is driven by surging content engagement, rapid growth in new creations, and a rising community of Snap stars, the platform’s premier creators.

According to the social media company, the number of official Snap stars in India has increased by 1.5 times in the past two years, highlighting rising demand for authentic creator-led content.

Meanwhile, content posted to Spotlight from creators and publishers has seen more than 4 times year-over-year growth, cementing Snapchat’s role as a hub for creativity and storytelling.

The announcement comes alongside Snapchat Creator Connect, a multi-city initiative empowering Gen Z storytellers.

With North India creators being so critical to India’s thriving creator ecosystem, Delhi was the latest stop reflecting strong adoption in the North and Snapchat’s growing footprint across India, Snapchat said.

“India has been at the centre of our global creator strategy, not just as one of our fastest-growing markets, but also as one of the biggest contributors to global content creation on Snapchat. These milestones are the result of deliberate, sustained efforts to build an inclusive and thriving creator ecosystem," said Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head-Content and AR Partnerships, Snap Inc.

"That’s why we’ve invested in initiatives like ‘Snapchat Creator Connect’, reaching creators beyond metros and into the heart of India, ensuring that diverse talent has access to opportunities and tools to grow," Saurabh added.

Snapchat hosted 'Creator Connect' here, bringing together leading creators, Snap stars, and industry stakeholders. The event featured Snap School, an education and mentorship program designed to help creators refine storytelling skills and maximise growth on the platform. Monetisation opportunities were also discussed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor