Sneak Peek: Centuary Mattress's Qool Launch Will Change the Way You Sleep, Forever!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Centuary Mattress, also known as India's Sleep Specialist is redefining sleep with the launch of its upcoming game-changing Qool innovation. The much-anticipated reveal will take place at the prestigious India MattressTech Expo 2024, an event that showcases cutting-edge advancements in the mattress industry.

Promising to take comfort to a whole new level, the revolutionary product leverages the latest in copper technology. It will also address the need for a comforting and qool sleep experience as customers increasingly prioritise the importance of good sleep over everything else. Centuary Mattress is expected to introduce a number of exciting innovations in their Qoolest offering of the year, including Copper Gel and CuSense technology.

Recognised as India's Sleep Specialist, Centuary Mattress has consistently innovated in the mattress space, offering a comprehensive range of sleep solutions. The fastest-growing brand continues to make huge waves in the Indian mattress Industry with its commitment to upholding the highest standards of customer satisfaction and product quality.

With a legacy spanning over 3 decades, Centuary Mattress, popularly known as India's Sleep Specialist, is India's fastest-growing mattress brand and the veritable pioneer of the comfort & bedding industry in India. With its roots in Hyderabad; Centuary brand has constantly innovated and established itself as a front-runner in the mattress space while exponentially expanding its product range and geographical footprint. Today, the brand offers a comprehensive range of sleep solutions such as spring mattresses, foam mattresses, coir mattresses, memory foam mattresses and orthopaedic mattresses. Centuary has a separate product range for the online customers under the brand name 'Sleepables by Centuary'.

Apart from this, understanding that the needs of a growing baby's body are different from adults, Centuary launched a special baby mattress collection under the brand name Beddy By Centuary. Centuary Mattresses is the first ISO-certified mattress brand in India. Centuary Mattress, has secured the CertiPUR-US certification for developing high-quality products and complying with the global agency CertiPUR-US's quality standards and environmental norms.

The company has become one of the few Indian brands to get the CertiPUR-US certification. Shree Malani foams, (part of the Centuary group) is also one of the largest exporters of Mattresses and is recognized as a Star Export House by the Ministry of commerce and industry. The company has pioneered many innovative technologies in the country such as Copper Gel; Micro Springs; and more recently Centuary Protect - an Anti-Microbial shield on all its mattresses (which is recommended by the National Health Academy).

Centuary Mattresses has established a strong presence in the country across 18 states with 4500+ dealers and 450+ exclusive brand stores. It has manufacturing plants located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, company-operated sales depots in Pune, Bangalore, Warangal, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Sambalpur and sales offices across South, East, and West India.

