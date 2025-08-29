Snehaa Organics Limited Announces IPO Opening on August 29, 2025: An Exclusive Interview with Nandigala Venkata Sai Kiran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Snehaa Organics Limited, a leader in solvent recovery and recycling, is gearing up to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 29, 2025, to raise ₹32.68 crore. Known for its role in promoting sustainable practices within the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, the company has demonstrated strong growth in revenues and profitability in recent years.

In an exclusive interaction with Mr. Nandigala Venkata Sai Kiran, Managing Director of Snehaa Organics Limited, shared insights on the company's journey, unique positioning, IPO objectives, expansion strategies, and long-term vision.

Q1. Snehaa Organics is set to launch its IPO to raise ₹32.68 crore. What is the purpose behind this public offering, and how will the funds be utilised?

The main reason we are going public is to strengthen our working capital base. Our business model currently operates on a contract manufacturing/job work basis, where we purify solvents for pharmaceutical companies and return them as per agreed terms. Due to our advanced distillation technology, we often achieve higher purity levels than contracted, creating additional surplus for us.

Now, we plan to shift towards a purchase-sale model where we directly buy solvents at attractive prices and resell them in the open market after purification. For this, we require significant working capital, as the sales cycle extends up to six months. Around 86% of the IPO proceeds will be allocated to working capital, while the rest will go towards repaying a term loan of ₹3.5 crore and meeting general corporate expenses.

Q2. How does the company position itself uniquely in the solvent recovery and recycling industry?

Our biggest USP lies in three areas:

1. Environmental Compliance – Pharma companies face strict regulations on solvent disposal. Our solutions help them comply seamlessly with pollution control norms.

2. Scale and Efficiency – We operate at a much larger scale than competitors, enabling us to achieve higher efficiency and lower production costs.

3. Circular Economy Model – By recovering and purifying solvents, we return them into the supply chain, reducing dependency on virgin petrochemical solvents. This significantly cuts costs for clients and aligns with global sustainability goals.

Q3. Your revenues and profits have shown sharp growth in the past three years. What factors are driving this momentum?

The key driver is economies of scale. By steadily expanding capacity and upgrading technology, we've been able to increase volumes while lowering production costs. At the same time, our focus on efficiency and high-purity recovery has built strong trust among clients, resulting in repeat business. We also reinvest a significant part of our earnings back into operations, which keeps our growth cycle consistent and sustainable.

Q4. With a strong presence across pharma, agrochemicals, and paints, how do you plan to further strengthen and diversify your customer base?

While pharmaceuticals remain our core focus, we are actively expanding into sectors such as paints, agrochemicals, biotechnology, and specialty chemicals. These industries are growing rapidly in India and offer strong demand for cost-effective recovery solutions. By diversifying into multiple sectors, we not only broaden our revenue base but also reduce dependency on any single industry, creating more stability for the company.

Q5. Every IPO comes with challenges and risks. What do you see as the key risks for Snehaa Organics, and how are you addressing them?

One risk is that some pharmaceutical companies may prefer to recover solvents in-house instead of outsourcing to us. However, our large-scale operations allow us to deliver the same service at significantly lower costs, making outsourcing more viable.

Another factor is that some companies catering to regulated markets like the US and Europe use only virgin solvents. This actually creates an opportunity for us, as we can source surplus spent solvents from them, purify them, and sell them to companies in unregulated markets such as India and Africa. By transitioning to a purchase-sale model, we can reduce dependency on a few clients and mitigate this risk effectively.

Q6. Post-listing, what are your expansion plans, and what message would you like to convey to investors?

Post-IPO, our focus is on shifting to the purchase-sale model, which gives us flexibility in choosing high-margin solvents such as isopropyl alcohol, acetonitrile, and THF. With IPO funds, we can procure large volumes at competitive prices, purify them, and sell in the open market to maximize margins.

In the long term, we plan to replicate this hyperlocal model in major pharmaceutical hubs like Karnataka and Visakhapatnam, expanding our footprint across India.

To investors, my message is clear: Snehaa Organics is building a circular economy model that not only drives profitability but also aligns with global sustainability and compliance trends. As the government’s focus on environmental regulations grows, our industry will continue to expand, and we are proud to be among the frontrunners.

Snehaa Organics Limited stands at a pivotal juncture as it prepares to enter the capital markets. With a clear vision, strong business fundamentals, and a commitment to sustainability, the company is well-positioned to scale new heights.

The upcoming IPO is expected to provide the necessary impetus for Snehaa Organics to accelerate its transition into a purchase-sale model, diversify its product portfolio, and expand its geographical presence. For investors seeking growth aligned with the principles of the circular economy, Snehaa Organics presents a compelling opportunity.

