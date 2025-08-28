Snehaa Organics Limited Announces Opening Of Initial Public Offering (IPO) On August 29, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28:Snehaa Organics Limited, a Hyderabad-based specialist in solvent recovery, purification and allied chemical services, announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The 100% book-built issue will open for public subscription on Friday, August 29, 2025 and close on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The company provides solvent recovery and purification solutions to chemical and pharmaceutical industries, utilizing advanced distillation and purification technologies that promote circular-economy practices. With an installed capacity comprising 60 KL kettles and 27 KL reactors(currently operating at 88% utilization), the company achieves a high 90–95% solvent recovery and reuse rate, supported by strong customer trust with 80% repeat orders.

IPO DETAILS

• Issue Size: Upto 26,79,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

• Market Maker: 1,34,000 equity shares

• Listing Platform: NSE Emerge

IPO TIMELINE

• Issue Opens: August 29, 2025.

• Offer Closes: September 02, 2025

USE OF PROCEEDS

Net proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be utilised as follows (amounts in ₹ lakhs):

1. Working capital requirements: 2,394.17.

2. Repayment/pre-payment of loans: 350.00.

3. General corporate purposes and Issue expenses (to be finalised at Issue Price determination).

LEADERSHIP COMMENTS

Mr. Nandigala Venkata Sai Kiran, Managing Director of Snehaa Organics Limited, said:

“The launch of our IPO marks a significant milestone in Snehaa Organics' journey of driving sustainable solutions for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. With our strong track record of 90–95% solvent recovery, 88% capacity utilization, and 80% repeat business from customers, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner in promoting circular-economy practices. The proceeds from this offering will strengthen our working capital base, enhance operational efficiencies, and further consolidate our market position. We are confident that this step will enable us to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders while contributing to resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.”

Mr. Vikas Kumar Verma, Founder of Fast Track FinsecPrivate Limited, the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, said: “Snehaa Organics Limited represents a compelling opportunity for investors given its strong financial performance, scalable business model, and sustainability-focused operations. The company has delivered healthy margins with an EBITDA margin of 43.52% and PAT margin of 27.98% in FY25, reflecting both operational strength and disciplined execution. We believe the IPO will provide the company with the necessary resources to capture growing demand in solvent recovery and purification while creating meaningful value for investors.”

KEY INTERMEDIARIES

• Book Running Lead Manager: Fast Track FinsecPrivate Limited.

• Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Pvt.Ltd.

• Market Maker: Nirman Share Brokers Private Limited.

