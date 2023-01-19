SNITCH Achieved 100 Crores ARR within 2 Years of Inception

Incepted to deliver a vibrant and stylized fashion experience to millennials, Snitch debuted to the D2C and e-commerce fashion industry with 30 products in 2022, and added 2500+ styles to its website by the end of 2022. The brand designed to offer limitless and experimental fashion witnesses soar in its annual revenue by 120 per cent. After achieving 80 crores at the end of Q1 FY22, Snitch recorded an impressive annual revenue run-rate of 100 crores by the end of Q4 FY22 while instilling confidence in the brand's representatives.

Ready to experiment, the youth is exposed to international fashion trends, largely contributing to the rise in demand for limitless fashion. This D2C fashion brand achieved traction quickly under its exclusive collection, thereby raising consumers' intent to purchase products online. In the past two years since its inception, Snitch raised online-driven sales and gained fame in the D2C and e-commerce ecosystem. In a short time, the brand has revolutionized the Indian fashion landscape making it convenient and affordable for its customers to stay in the league of world-class fashion trends.

Expressing views on the brand's growth, Chetan Siyal, Chief Marketing Officer, Snitch said, "The brand constantly focuses on laying all the emphasis on developing a superlative product at low cost, and ROI-driven marketing. Our customer-obsessed approach & superior product quality makes it one of the most exciting D2C fashion brands & we plan to continue with such modest approaches to achieve our next big goal for Snitch, that of hitting Rs. 350 crores by the end of 2025!"

Snitch receives 95% of orders from its own website, snitch.co.in, signaling the tectonic shift in the e-commerce sector. Witnessing such a radical change in the adoption of limitless fashion, the brand now records 2000+ orders every day which has led Snitch to become one of the fashion brands to attain 100 crores in just 2 years. To fulfill the staggering sales growth, the brand's logistics and order shipment is operated from its 35,000 square feet of technology-enabled warehouse; shipping approximately 2000 products per day.

The 21st-century fashion station and destination for millennials-founded in 2019 - Snitch, a homegrown clothing brand is widely known for its limitless, fast-fashion, and experimental approach that captures world-class trends, and designs and produces mindful & sustainable everyday drops of the freshest styles. Catering to men's clothing from 'what's trending' to 'slot straight into your wardrobe, it offers a wide range of everyday staples, featuring formal wear, party wear, leisure wear, and many more categories. Since fashion is meant for every body type, Snitch Plus is a collection provisioning plus sizes i.e. (2XL - 5XL) offering an unconventional style statement for men of all sizes while bringing out the best of personalities through the transformative power of fashion.

