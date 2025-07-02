Snohbricks Technology Elevates Enterprise Automation with SnohAI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 2:Snohbricks Technology Pvt Ltd is an Indian company, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, that is driving innovation in business operations through it's brand SnohAI, that is one of the most innovative brands in the business efficiency industry that offers state-of-the-art generative AI solutions. Using its pioneering product suite- Snoh Docs (Document Management System), Snoh Fusion (Intelligent Document Processing), and Snoh Ava (Digital Avatar), SnohAI simplifies complicated processes, transforms decision-making capacities, and enables companies to easily expand in the digital age.

Snoh Docs: Streamlined Document Management

Snoh Docs changes document processes by providing a safe and centralized digital hub that does not require any physical documentation. Capable of searching by keywords and metadata, supporting version control and role-based access, and able to seamlessly integrate with CRM, ERP, and emailing systems, Snoh Docs is characterized by an increase in the level of collaboration, security, and access. Companies no longer have to handle documents manually, and this makes them increase their productivity as well as operational efficiencies.

Snoh Fusion: Intelligent Document Processing

Snoh Fusion can process data in a variety of document formats, such as PDF and scanned documents, without errors, thanks to its use of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in automating the process of extracting data, classifying it, and validating it. Snoh Fusion shortens the decision-making process and perfectly streamlines document-centered workflows, helping companies to work as precisely as possible.

Snoh Ava: Intuitive Digital Avatar

Snoh Ava makes the transition between technical and non-technical users as nothing is more voice-controlled and hands-free than Snoh Ava. Having unstructured data processed and providing intuitive interactions, Snoh Ava improves user engagement and makes it easier to retrieve data. The tool enables businesses to make smarter decisions faster and gives them the ability to be adaptable and successful in the long run.

“At Snohbricks, our goal is simple — to build smart, sustainable systems that empower people and processes,” said Dr. Mukul Gupta, Founder of Snohbricks Technology. “We don't just provide software — we provide business clarity.”

Snoh AI is determined to raise the bar of generative AI so that businesses can continue to be competitive, nimble, and ready to face the future. To know more about SnohAI and how it is revolutionizing the future of business operations, visit www.snohai.com.

About Snohbricks Technology

Snohbricks Technology Pvt Ltd, based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a pioneer innovator of generative AI solutions. The company innovates and offers best-in-class products through its brand Snoh AI in the form of: Snoh Docs, Snoh Fusion, and Snoh Ava, which enable businesses to automate workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. Snohbricks Technology is bringing a new dimension to how businesses run with their client-focused, as well as innovation-focused, mission.

Contact Us

Snohbricks Technology Pvt Ltd Email: sales@snohbricks.com

Website: www.snohai.com

Phone: +91-9001125208, +91-9251854987

