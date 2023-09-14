Snow Kingdom: India’s Premier Indoor Snow Amusement Paradise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: The Snow Kingdom, a lakh and 12 thousand square feet massively large Indoor Amusement Centre is currently entertaining patron of Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Indore. This flagship brand of the Shri Shakthi group of companies is one of the biggest and most rapidly growing snow leisure parks in Asia. This 40,000 collective square feet spread of pure white Snow, made of RO water, stands as the most hygienic theme park in India. Ever since its opening in 2015, Snow Kingdom has remained a “must-visit” destination for tourists and has been an integral part of India’s tourism industry. It provides FUNDUCATION, a unique concept for schools & college students to experience nature in a controlled environment and has a fun-filled education trip. “Snow Much Fun” and “Its in your hands” are patented catch phrase that are intended to drive a sensible social message to our patron.

Today, across age groups, it amuses patron by giving them a feel of the Alps of Switzerland or the Himalayas. The ambience loaded with snow palace, snow mountains, and oak trees, along with life-size Seals, Polar bears, Penguins, Igloo, etc., leaves the patron in awe. The limitless joy a patron has by playing in the snow, feeling the snowfall, snowballing, toboggan, trampoline, sledges, horse buggies, snow mountain climbing, and snow dancing floor can only be experienced. Captured photographs inside the Snow Kingdom are proof of those wonderful moments which are otherwise gone. The Snow Kingdom operates 10 sessions a day and on all 365 days.

Snow Kingdom’s gesture of hosting underprivileged children and less fortunate students to whom its a dream come true moment. Well, that is a bold writing on our wall… Everything is not just about money! We have joined hands with like-minded volunteers and organisations to extend a gesture that inspires people to be human. Contributing to communities that attach Human values, tradition, and compassion to their action is another key area of giving back to the society. It gives immense pleasure to witness joy in the eyes of those who felt the snow for the first time in their life – AN EYES MEETS ICE Moment!

Shri Shakthi Group, Snow Kingdom’s parent company, presently envisage introducing a unique and new Concept Park in the amusement industry. The brand towers amongst competitors by using state-of-the-art technologies, themes, graphics, lighting and professionals whose expertise in international brands offer first-class thrills, attractions and quality entertainment suitable for every visitor. As an Indian venture capitalist, our business tree branches out from Trading, Construction, Education, Pharmaceutical to Entertainment. Currently, we have overwhelming patronage by people of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in India and California in the USA. Since 1977, The Shri Shakthi Group of Companies has been venturing into various industries as investors; the Group today is in a plethora of trades, carving a unique brand position and setting benchmarks across by creating new opportunities. Managing Director Mr. Guruprasad Puvvadi, a doyen in the Indoor Entertainment business who converts business ideas to success, spearheads this venture along with Managing Director Mrs Harika Puvvadi, the renowned fashionista expert of client branding, under richly experienced business Czar, Chairman Mr Chandrasekhar, Puvvadi’s guidance is sure to add a feather in India’s tourism industry

Our mission is to promise an unforgettable day of fun, laughter and beautiful memories to families and friends for each patron. Our vision is to see the brand Snow Kingdom expand its entertainment across key tourist attractions of India. It’s a crowning glory to bag patron’s trust and their love towards ultimate entertainment.

