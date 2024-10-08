Snow Kingdom’s MD Guruprasad Puvvadi Receives Prestigious Leadership Award at Oxford

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 8:It was a defining moment for everyone at Snow Kingdom when its Managing Director, Mr. Guruprasad Puvvadi, received top honors at Oxford's Mahatma Gandhi Event, amidst an elite gathering of distinguished guests and dignitaries on October 2nd, 2024. The award recognizes Guru's innovative ventures and entrepreneurial expertise, inspiring and encouraging the next generation to dream big and achieve success.

Mr. Guruprasad Puvvadi, fondly known as Guru, received the esteemed Oxford award among a distinguished group of Indian leaders from various fields, honoring his significant contributions to revolutionizing urban family entertainment by bringing the magic of snow to tropical cities such as Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, and Hyderabad.

The visionary entrepreneur from India took center stage when the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award for Global Indian 2024 winners were announced during a ceremony held at the Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford. The event, hosted by the NRI Welfare Society (UK Chapter), was organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and celebrate the achievements of global Indian leaders.

The event's chief guests, including Lord Mayor of Oxford Cllr Mike Rowley, Mayor Lubna Arshad, and Judge Ajit Swaran Singh (Ambassador of NRI Welfare Society, New Zealand), along with other distinguished dignitaries such as Padma Shri Dr. Vijay Kumar Shah (President, NRI Welfare Society), Dr. Sunil Kanti Roy (President, NRI Welfare Society, UK Chapter), and Secretary General Gurinder Singh (Member of the Press Council of India), applauded Puvvadi's contributions to business and society.

The award not only recognizes Guru's innovative ventures, such as his successful indoor snow theme parks located in major Indian cities, but also his contributions to sustainable construction projects, preventive medicine, and hospitality.

Speaking to the media, Guruprasad Puvvadi, Managing Director of Snow Kingdom, a leading chain of indoor snow theme parks across India, expressed his gratitude for receiving the award on such a significant occasion as Gandhi Jayanti. He added, “This day commemorates the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, and it is an absolute honor and privilege to be recognized at one of the world’s most esteemed institutions on this day. It underscores the extent of my accomplishments, my incredible professional journey, and business acumen. This recognition is a matter of immense pride for me, my team, and the employees at Snow Kingdom, whose dedication and innovation have been instrumental in the venture’s success.”

Guruprasad Puvvadi has a strong sense of creating impactful businesses that cater to diverse needs. His vast experience and forward-thinking approach speak volumes about his entrepreneurial spirit. Having earned his master's degree in the United Kingdom, coupled with his educational background in the small town of Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh, he possesses the ideal managerial traits to navigate multifaceted business environments.

This Oxford award solidifies Indian entrepreneur Guruprasad Puvvadi's reputation as a visionary leader and a deserving recipient of this notable honor. His Snow Kingdom parks, with their state-of-the-art facilities, provide unique snow-themed experiences, delighting millions of visitors and fostering community connections. www.snowkingdom.com

