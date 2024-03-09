Social Justice Ministry to skill differently-abled in electronics sector

New Delhi, March 9 The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) to provide job opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The MoU signed on March 8, will provide PwDs with the necessary skills that will help them secure a job within the electronics sector, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said in a statement on Saturday.

Together, DEPwD and ESSCI will provide vocational training to the PwDs that is aligned with industry demands and provide placements.

“The initiative aims to create pathways for sustainable livelihoods and foster a globally competitive workforce,” the ministry said.

In addition to vocational training, “the ESSCI will also facilitate engagement with potential employers and industrial networks to ensure seamless placement opportunities for trainees. Importantly, placements will guarantee a monthly salary compliant with the Minimum Wages Act and industry benchmarks.”

Further, the ESSCI will also provide post-placement services with counselling and tracking for a minimum of three months.

“This collaboration marks a significant stride towards inclusivity and economic empowerment, reaffirming the commitment of DEPwD and ESSCI to create an enabling environment for PwDs to thrive in the electronics sector,” the ministry said.

