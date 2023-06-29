Social media giant Facebook backs Aryan Saha for his mental health initiative

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 29: Social media giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp selected Aryan Saha's mental health initiative 'AND' (Anxiety and Depression Support) out of 10 million Facebook groups for its international community accelerator program.

The California based multinational technology conglomerate has funded Saha's initiative for its vision, sustainability and scalability. The award-winning writer and mental health advocate Aryan Saha founded Depression and Anxiety Support (now known as 'AND' - Anxiety and Depression Support), a Facebook community in 2016 which is now one of the biggest mental health communities around the globe. With over 100000 members and 50 plus counsellors and therapists spanning across six continents, Aryan Saha aims to make mental health counselling and therapy affordable and accessible worldwide.

Under this initiative, 'AND' is providing free counselling and therapy sessions for groups and individuals through their panel of national and international counselors, therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. Being an artist himself, Saha also aims to explore Art as a tool for mental health therapy and plans to organize an International art exhibition exclusively for mental health sufferers and healers. He has already conducted several national and international awareness camps, workshops, online and offline meetups under his initiative and plans to expand his reach by collaborating with mental health advocates and enthusiasts world over.

