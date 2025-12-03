Social security coverage rises to 64 % from 19% in 2014; India now second-largest provider globally: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India] December 3 : India has expanded social security coverage from 19 per cent in 2014 to 64 per cent at present and now stands as the world's second-largest provider of social protection, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit, Minister Mandaviya noted that 94 crore people in the country are currently covered under accident, health and pension benefits, placing India just behind China, which covers 107 crore people.

Addressing industry leaders on recently notified labour codes reforms and national workforce preparedness, Minister Mandaviya said the government is pursuing a big goal aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Mandaviya criticised earlier regimes for lacking clarity and planning in their approach to development.

"We missed the train of development once, but under Modiji we have got a new one," he said, urging collective commitment from workers and industry to drive national progress.

The minister underlined that India's labour laws, some dating back to 1925, had become outdated, hindering both industrial growth and workers' welfare.

"There were 29 different labour laws across states, creating confusion rather than compliance," he said.

The government consolidated and modernised these laws, accompanied by extensive awareness campaigns targeting workers, including women whose work patterns have changed with the rise of hybrid and remote work.

He highlighted several provisions under the new framework, including mandatory appointment letters to ensure job security, ESIC coverage in hazardous industries, compulsory health checks for workers above 40, gratuity eligibility after one year instead of five, and extended protections for gig workers.

Minister Mandaviya said the government is moving towards "One Nation, One Registration" and "One Nation, One Licence", adding that the International Social Security Association, with membership from 162 countries, has appreciated India's reform measures.

Pointing to macroeconomic gains, he said India's economy grew at 8.2 per cent in Q2 2025-26, with the national budget doubling to Rs 51 lakh crore in a decade and infrastructure allocation rising to Rs 12 lakh crore.

Higher infrastructure spending has generated employment, while inflation has remained in check, he said.

The minister highlighted that the eight-hour international work benchmark will continue, and industries will be required to pay double wages for overtime.

Minister Mandaviya also emphasised the need for skill mapping and global alignment of vocational standards. The National Career Service portal, with data on 2 crore youth and integration with 54 lakh establishments, is helping bridge workforce demand, he said, adding that India is now emerging as a significant global investment and talent opportunity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor