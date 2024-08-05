Social Welfare Group Supports Underprivileged Children in Jabalpur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: On the afternoon of August 2, 2024, Vandan Punarwaas & Ansaadhan Sanstaa in Jabalpur became a hub of warmth and compassion. Organized by Mr. Atif Manzoor Ansari, and supported by Unity Gym, this event aimed to aid 60-70 orphaned students by providing essential resources and a sense of community.

A dedicated team of volunteers, including Zeeshan Ali, Muzaffar Hasan, Ziya Malik, Zaib Amber, and Shoaib Ali, collaborated to bring joy and support to these children. The event took place at 0 degrees opposite Prince Viraj Hotel Jabalpur, M.P, specifically at Vandan Punarwaas & Ansaadhan Sanstaa.

The volunteers prepared a variety of resources, including food packages and stationery kits. The food packages contained 5 Roti, Paneer Tadka, Jeera Rice, Daal, salad, Raita, and a dessert. The stationery kits included a tiffin box, water bottle, compass, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, colored pencils, and two pens. Additionally, they brought cakes, chocolates, chips, and patient backrests.

The event was filled with laughter and joy as volunteers engaged with the children through fun games and interactive sessions. They also created short videos to capture these heartwarming moments. Moreover, the volunteers provided motivational talks, encouraging the children to face future challenges with confidence and courage.

Mr. Atif Manzoor Ansari expressed his gratitude after the event, stating, "My friends and I truly enjoyed this activity. We have always wanted to do something like this. We have previously helped on a smaller scale, but I am very grateful to IYDF for providing the funding and professional guidance for this event. We thoroughly enjoyed it and look forward to helping more people in the future."

IYDF, serving as the guiding and funding organization for this event, played a crucial role in ensuring its success. Their support not only provided material assistance to the orphanage children but also offered them emotional encouragement and support.

This aid event exemplified the social welfare group's dedication to caring for underprivileged children and spreading warmth and hope within the community. It is hoped that more compassionate individuals and enterprises will join such efforts in the future, contributing to social harmony and development.

