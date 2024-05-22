Society of Fetal Medicine observes World Preeclampsia Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: World Preeclampsia Day, observed on May 22, aims to raise awareness about preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure that can damage various organs such as the liver and kidneys. Preeclampsia significantly contributes to maternal mortality worldwide. This day emphasizes the importance of early detection and proper management to ensure the health and safety of both mothers and babies.

The significance of World Preeclampsia Day lies in educating expectant mothers, healthcare providers, and the public about the risks associated with preeclampsia. By increasing awareness, the goal is to promote regular prenatal check-ups, early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment to mitigate the adverse effects of this condition.

Preeclampsia affects approximately 5 to 8% of pregnancies worldwide and is a leading cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. It typically develops suddenly after the 20th week of pregnancy and, if left untreated, can lead to severe, even fatal, complications for both mother and baby. Symptoms may include high blood pressure, protein in the urine, severe headaches, vision changes, and upper abdominal pain. It is crucial for pregnant women to attend all prenatal appointments and report any unusual symptoms to their healthcare provider promptly.

On World Preeclampsia Day, Society of Fetal Medicine pledges to stay informed about the latest research and advancements in the diagnosis and management of preeclampsia. Healthcare professionals and society are urged to remain vigilant, and policymakers are encouraged to support initiatives that enhance maternal healthcare services, ensuring all women have access to quality prenatal care. By working together, we can prevent the suffering of mothers and babies affected by preeclampsia. Let's take a pledge this day to spread awareness about the prevention of preeclampsia.

