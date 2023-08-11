Socionext strengthens design and development capabilities with new office in Bangalore, India

PRNewswire

Milpitas (California) [US]/ Yokohama [Japan], August 11: Socionext, a global leader in the design and development of innovative System-on-Chip products, will open its new branch office in Bangalore, India, to bolster its engineering resources to support the company's global business expansion. The office is located at No:652 Khata No 4312/652, 22nd Cross, 23rd Main, HSR Layout, Sector-2, Bangalore-560102, India. Socionext America, the US subsidiary of Socionext, Inc., will head operations of the new India branch office, which is scheduled to open on August 16, 2023.

Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is a major hub for advanced technology and software companies. The city is home to numerous research and development centers, IT start-ups, gaming companies, and hundreds of engineering colleges offering companies access to a vast talent pool.

The growth of major India tech companies over the next decade will increase significantly, according to TechNavio.

"Bangalore is strategically chosen for scaling up our operations," said Hisato Yoshida, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Global Business Development at Socionext. "Due to Socionext's remarkable growth over the last several years, we are seeking to expand our R&D resources in order to better serve our customers' needs."

"Having a new office abroad helps us to better understand and operate in scale," said Rajinder Cheema, Sr. Vice President of Engineering at Socionext America. "Socionext's expansion into India opens new opportunities for the company's growth and diversification and access to local markets, workforce talents, and investment opportunities."

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc., one of the world's leading fabless SoC suppliers. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, the company provides leading-edge technologies and offers a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions. Socionext America meets customers' requirements with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext Inc. is a global SoC (System-on-Chip) supplier and a pioneer of a unique "Solution SoC" business model through decades of industry experience and expertise. Socionext contributes to global innovation in advanced technologies including automotive, data center, networking, and smart devices. As a trusted silicon partner, Socionext delivers superior features, performance, and quality that differentiate its customers' products and services from their competition.

Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its development and sales activities. For more information, visit https://www.socionext.com/en/.

