Soft Architecture Drives Demand: Curved Interiors Trend Fuels 297% Sales Growth for KEDING's ECO+ Laminates in 2025

New Taipei City [Taiwan], November 20: Across the world's top design stagesfrom Milan Design Week to Maison&Objetcurved lines and soft silhouettes are reshaping the language of interior design. Known as the "Soft Architecture" movement, this interior design trend celebrates organic forms and emotional comfort, replacing sharp angles with gentle flow. As ArchDaily notes, these fluid surfaces transform how people experience space, evoking a sense of balance and tranquility inspired by nature.

In response to the growing global demand for curved applications, KEDING reports a significant rise in project specifications using KD ECO+ Laminates. Compared to 2024, sales of ECO+ Laminates in 2025 have surged by approximately 297%, driven by its flexible installation performance and sustainable material advantages. This strong momentum shows that Soft Architecture is no longer just a visual trend, but a rapidly expanding market shift shaped by designers' pursuit of healthier, high-performance surfaces.

Designers and carpenters often face the challenge of achieving a seamless finish on curved areas without compromising practicality or durability and that's where the revolutionary KD ECO+ Laminates stands apart. Engineered with flexibility and reliability at its core, it empowers designers to realize smooth forms effortlessly. With ECO+ Laminates, creative visions are no longer limited every curve, contour, and concept can come vividly to life.

KD ECO+ Laminates' flexible structure allows effortless installation on curved surfaces, while its formaldehyde-free and flame-retardant composition ensures safe and sustainable interiors. Featuring a matching-colored core and SGS-certified resistance to scratches and stains, it retains a refined finish even in high-traffic commercial environmentsdelivering a perfect balance of elegance and durability. With KD ECO+ Laminates, continuous curves naturally guide sightlines and movement, making spaces more intuitive and comfortable to navigate.

Since 2002, KEDING has been shaping interiors with innovative surface solutions that bring premium quality and details to every space. Now present in over 60 countries and 200 distribution channels worldwide, KEDING stands as a trusted global partner for architects and designers who seek to merge sustainability with beauty. Our remarkable sales growth in ECO+ Laminates highlights the accelerating global demand for flexible and sustainable surface materialsreinforcing KEDING's position at the forefront of the Soft Architecture movement.

We believe that warmth and harmony emerge from curves and bends that inspire creativity, comfort, and connection. KD ECO+ Laminates is the best building material for you to embrace the curve with ease, making every space feel natural, inviting, and alive. Learn more at KEDING's website and discover how KD ECO+ Laminates can turn your next design idea into living reality!

