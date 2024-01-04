SoftBank veteran Nikesh Arora joins the billionaires club

Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora, once Google’s highest paid executive, is now a billionaire.On June 1, 2018, Arora took on the role of CEO and chairman at Palo Alto Networks. He had received a 125 million dollars stock and options compensation package from Palo Alto when he was hired in 2018.

Since then, the company’s share price has more than quadrupled and Arora’s stake is now worth 830 million dollars ($1.1 billion Singapore dollars), reports Bloomberg. If we combine the pay awards Arora received in his career, his net worth stands at 1.5 billion dollars (Rs 12495 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Arora began his career at Fidelity Investments in 1992, holding a variety of finance and technology management positions, ultimately serving as vice president, finance of Fidelity Technologies.

In 2014, Nikesh Arora was recruited by Masayoshi Son of SoftBank Group Corp., with the expectation that he could be Son's successor. In his first year at SoftBank, Arora received an extraordinary compensation package of $135 million, setting a record in Japan and making him the world's highest-paid executive at that time.Notably, during his tenure at Google, Arora earned the title of the company's highest-paid executive in 2012, with a compensation package valued at around $51 million. His time at Google also saw him accumulate stock awards totalling at least $200 million by the time he left.