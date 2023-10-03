Softcell Technologies Global makes strategic investment in Pune-based Autoflow Technologies

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd. (Softcell) has made a strategic investment in AutoFlow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (AutoFlowTech), a new-age IT services and technology solutions company specialising in digital business acceleration through open, scalable and modular solutions. AutoFlowTech addresses its customer needs by leveraging analytics, automation, cloud and digital transformation.

Sunil Dalal, Managing Director of Softcell, stated, "This investment is a key milestone for Softcell as we move towards the goal of helping customers accelerate their adoption of digitisation and automation. We have been closely following AutoFlowTech for the last couple of years and have seen them grow from beta stage to now when some of the biggest names in the Insurance, Manufacturing, and Automobile industry are their customers. We are excited with this investment and look forward to supporting AutoFlowTech in their growth acceleration journey."

In a brief seven-year period, AutoFlowTech has successfully provided innovative technology solutions based on Enterprise Web, Mobility, Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing to over 100 industry leaders across Insurance, Finance, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, and Services. Gaurav Hargude, Founder & CEO of AutoFlowTech, expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Softcell as a strategic partner. This investment not only validates the hard work of our dedicated team but also fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. We look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders in the growth journey ahead."

AutoLync Governance Framework is AutoFlowTech's flagship offering, enabling organisations to manage Programs, Projects, Processes, Support Ticketing, Tasks, and Team collaborations in real-time. Other key offerings include - CXO Dashboards (for faster decision-making), Digitizer (a Rapid Application Development framework), and AutoLync MSME (a productivity and efficiency mobile application for small and medium-sized enterprises, available on Android, iOS, and web).

The collaboration with Softcell will facilitate the expansion of their research and development unit, enhancing cutting-edge technology capabilities specially in the incorporation of AI-ML models in their solutions, to exceed client expectations and set new benchmarks.

Softcell is one of India's leading System Integrators with over 34 years of experience in this domain. Softcell has a 800+ strong team spread over 6 offices who serve 3000+ enterprise customers in the areas of IT Security, Mobility, Optimised IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Engineering Services. In addition to supplying software licenses and hardware, Softcell provides solution design, implementation, and post-sales support services - on call, on-site and from its NOC. Softcell also offers its in-house developed security solutions to enterprise customers such as Managed SOC, Firewall Analyser and Threat Intel. Softcell's revenue for the year ended March 2023 was Rs. 852 crore.

AutoFlow Technologies is building next-generation secure and scalable IT products and solutions for enterprise customers that solves their real-world problems and needs. With a deep passion, expertise, and proven track record in Analytics, Digitization, RPA, Enterprise Web, and Mobility, Autoflow is well placed to be a good IT solutions and technology partner to mid and large corporates.

