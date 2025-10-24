Sofy and LFW x FDCI Unite to Redefine Confidence in Period Management

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Sofy, a leading feminine hygiene brand, announces a pioneering collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The collaboration will elevate the conversation around period hygiene and self-expression, aligning with the brand's core message to empower the Gen Z target audience to "embrace their true and unfiltered selves and go after their own idea of success." This partnership is a powerful alignment of Sofy's tagline, "Your Dreams, Your Way," with the dynamic spirit of the fashion world, strategically engaging younger female consumers. By placing the commitment to worry-free periods directly on this high-profile platform, Sofy elevates the brand narrative beyond a conventional product focus, positioning itself as an integral ally for the modern, fast-paced life, offering top-quality feminine care products from sanitary napkins to tampons and pantyliners that support an unapologetic pursuit of success.

The partnership, spanning the five-day event from October 8th to 12th, 2025, at The Grand, New Delhi, is dedicated to bringing the brand's "Liberated, Candid, and Spirited" personality to life through a series of exclusive on-ground and digital activations. The key focus of the collaboration is the launch of the new Sofy Nights napkin range. Period management coupled with the issue of "Period Chip-Chip" (stickiness/wetness) during nighttime is a real problem, and Sofy Antibacteria Nights aims to solve this by ensuring hygiene with its unique Herbal Shield feature.

The brand will hold an exclusive "Sofy Befikar Nights" party for the LFW models following the fashion shows. This exclusive sleepover party will help them unwind after their hectic schedule, and Sofy will help them relax with uninterrupted sleep, ensuring they are confident and "runway ready" for the next day.

There will also be an immersive on-ground zone that simulates the experience of relaxed sleep. The "Sofy Starry Nights" zone will be a dreamy, immersive space designed to look like a serene bedroom. The zone will demonstrate how Sofy products support managing sleep quality during periods, reinforcing the benefit of 'Sleep Befikar, Stay Hygienic.'

