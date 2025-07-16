SOG Grandmasters Series South Zone Series 2 Wraps Up in Chennai, Showcasing India's Elite Chess and IRG Talents

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16: The SOG Grandmasters Series Championship South Zone Series 2 concluded in Chennai late Wednesday evening at an electrifying closing ceremony graced by Former Captain of Indian Cricket Team and cricketing icon Mr. Krishnamachari Srikkant, world rapid chess champion Ms. Koneru Humpy, and P. Wilson, Member of Parliament (Rajyasabha) who praised the growing prominence of mind sports in India.

Drawing registrations from over 1,00,000 participants across Chennai, Pondicherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the two-day event held from July 1st to July 2nd, 2025, at The Leela, Chennai, brought together elite talent in chess and rummy, culminating in fierce yet friendly competition.

Here are the names of the top three winners in each category: In the Indian Chess Masters (ICM), in Women's category the winners were Keerti Shree Reddy (Gold), Kanishka S (Silver) and Pradiksha P S (Bronze). In the ICM Men's category, the Gold Medal went to Sethuraman S.P., the Silver Medal to Arnav Maheshwari, and the Bronze Medal to Pradeep Kumar R A

For the Indian Rummy Grandmaster - South Zone 2, Yuvaraj R won the Gold Medal, Makesh Muthuvel secured the Silver Medal, Murugesan Kannadhasan received the Bronze Medal, while Karuppaiya Kaliyaperumal finished in 4th position, Kolanjinathan Raja in 5th, and Jayakumar in 6th.

Celebrating the event's success, Mr. Krishnamachari Srikkant emphasised the importance of the mind game in cognitive development, stating, "Cricket taught me that the real battle is often won in the mind. Just like on the field, sharpening your mental game off the field builds focus, resilience, and creativityqualities that shape not just great players, but great minds."

Ms. Koneru Humpy, shared her optimism about India's trajectory in global chess. "It's inspiring to see so many young minds in India embracing chess with passion and dedication." She further added, "The enthusiasm of our youth is not just raising the level of the game, but also shaping a new era where chess becomes a part of our culture and identity."

In the event's light, key members of SOGF and several dignitaries were present, including, Adv. Nandan Jha, Founder and Advisor, SOG Federation, Mr. Ashok Dhyanchand, Vice President, SOG Federation, Mr. Shankar Aggarwal, President, SOG Federation, Adv. Nandan Jha, Founder and Advisor, SOG Federation, Mr. Gaurav Dhyanchand, Tournament Director and Joint Secretary SOGF and other dignitaries across the country. The event was further elevated by a special tribute to India's legendary hockey icons on the 50th anniversary of the nation's historic 1975 Hockey World Cup triumph. The ceremony honored the enduring legacy of Shri Ashok Kumar (1975 World Cup Champion, Arjuna Awardee), Shri V. Bhaskaran (1980 Olympic Gold Medalist, Arjuna Awardee), Shri B.P. Govinda (1975 World Cup Champion, Arjuna Awardee), Shri Charles Cornelius (1972 Olympic Bronze Medalist, World Cup Silver & Bronze Medalist, Dhyanchand Awardee), and Shri V. J. Phillips (World Cup Gold Medalist, Olympic Bronze Medalist), whose unparalleled achievements continue to inspire generations of athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country. In a testament to the unity of mind and field sports, the event was also graced by the presence of Shri Venkatachalam Saravanan, an Indian International Master of Chess, who joined the celebrations to recognise the brilliance and strategic spirit of India's rising mind sports champions. The SOG Federation salutes these iconic figures for their unmatched contributions to Indian hockey and chess, underscoring the event's commitment to honouring sporting excellence and fostering a culture of inspiration and achievement.

Mr. Shankar Aggarwal, President, SOG Federation, highlighted the broader vision: "The rapid growth of mind games in online gaming reflects the incredible curiosity and strategic spirit of India's youth." He added, "At SOGF, we believe that skill-based mind sports like chess are not only shaping sharper minds but also building a vibrant, competitive community that stands at the forefront of the global gaming revolution. Our mission is to provide every talented playerregardless of background or abilitythe opportunity to excel, compete, and represent India on the world stage."

The resounding success of the SOG Grandmasters Series Championship South Zone Series 2 stands as a testament to India's rapidly evolving landscape of mind sports and skill-based gaming. With overwhelming participation, inspiring addresses from sporting legends, and a strong commitment to nurturing talent, the event has set new standards for competitive excellence and inclusivity. As esports and mind games continue to capture the imagination of India's youth, the SOG Federation remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of champions and reinforcing India's position as a global powerhouse in cognitive sports. The journey from Chennai marks not just a celebration of winners but a bold step forward in building a vibrant, intellectually driven sporting culture for the nation.

About SOG Federation:

The SOG Federation is India's premier platform promoting skill-based and cognitive sports like chess, rummy, and other mind games. With a mission to build an inclusive, competitive, and intellectually rich gaming culture, SOGF empowers players across age groups and geographies through structured tournaments, training, and talent recognition. Through initiatives like the Grandmasters Series, SOGF aims to position India as a global hub for mind sports and strategic gaming.

