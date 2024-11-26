Soha Ali Khan Addresses Lack of Indian Blood Stem Cell Donors in DKMS Campaign

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: DKMS BMST Foundation India has unveiled its #OneInAMillion campaign in collaboration with Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, to address the critical shortage of blood stem cell donors in the country. This engaging initiative aims to spread awareness about the vital role of stem cell donation in giving blood cancer and blood disorder patients a second chance at life.

In India, every year, over 1 lakh people are diagnosed with blood cancer or blood disorders, yet less than 1% of the population is registered as potential blood stem cell donors. This campaign seeks to highlight the rarity of finding a matching donor, often compared to being "one in a million", and to inspire more people to register as donors. DKMS-BMST, a leading organisation in the fight against blood cancer, is dedicated to bridging this gap through awareness and action. With a focus on the vital role of blood stem cell transplantation and innovative patient support programs, DKMS-BMST is steadfast in its mission to bring hope and life-saving solutions to countless patients.

Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS-BMST Foundation India, commented on the campaign's significance, saying, "India urgently needs more blood stem cell donors. This campaign combines creativity and technology to engage the public and raise awareness about a cause that can save countless lives. We hope 'One in a Million' inspires individuals to take action and make a difference."

An integrated 360-degree marketing campaign "one in a million", aims to reach the youth across India. This multi-channel and multi-platform campaign is designed to create a long-lasting impression on youngsters, educating them about the difficulties in finding a matching blood stem cell donor and illustrating DKMS-BMST's dedication to patients with blood cancer and blood disorders.

At the core of the campaign is a unique virtual activity hosted on social media platforms, where white balloons can be seen floating over important monuments with one rare red balloon amid them, symbolising the "one in a million" chance of a blood cancer patient finding a suitable blood stem cell donor. In addition to this, DKMS has also launched a web game challenging players to pop maximum number of balloons in 27s. Interestingly, every 27s someone around the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. The game not only educates viewers about the importance of blood stem cell donation but also encourages them to request for a free swab kit to register with DKMS-BMST and join the global registry.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, "Small actions like these create real hope and with every registration we get closer to saving more lives."

Every five minutes, a new case of blood cancer or a blood disorder such as Thalassemia or Aplastic Anemia is diagnosed in India. With only 0.6 million registered stem cell donors from India out of over 41 million globally, the need for matching blood stem cell donors is dire.

Through "One in a Million", DKMS is not only creating a buzz online but also engaging individuals with outdoor activities sharing knowledge and tools to take part in this life-saving initiative. By registering as donors, participants can potentially transform lives and be the rare match that a blood cancer patient desperately needs.

To register as a potential stem cell donor, you must be a healthy Indian adult between 18 and 55 years of age. When you are ready to register, all you need to do is complete a consent form and swab the inside of your cheeks to collect your tissue cells. Your tissue sample is then sent to the lab to be analyzed and listed anonymously on the international search platform for matching stem cell donors. If you're eligible, take the first step to register as a blood stem cell donor by ordering your home swab kit at www.dkms-bmst.org/register.

DKMS BMST Foundation India is a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. They aim to improve the situation of patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood disorders in India and throughout the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors. DKMS-BMST is a joint venture of two reputed non-profit organizations: BMST (Bangalore Medical Services Trust) and DKMS, one of the world's largest international blood stem cell donor centres. For more information, please visit www.dkms-bmst.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor