Sohini Rohra Unveils her Memoir Cancelled to Crowned: Journey of Resilience and Reclaiming Strength

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: Renowned counselling psychologist and Mrs. India Earth 2023, Sohini Rohra, has launched her deeply personal and inspiring memoir, 'Cancelled to Crowned'. In this powerful book, Sohini courageously opens up about her own experiences of adversity, sharing a message of resilience, self-reclamation, and the profound beauty found within one's journey of healing. Her story is a testament to the unbreakable human spirit and the transformative power of self-acceptance and personal growth.

With raw vulnerability and heartfelt insight, Sohini guides readers through a journey from the depths of personal struggle to the heights of self-realization, offering a blueprint for those who wish to transform setbacks into success. 'Cancelled to Crowned' emphasizes that no matter the trials we facewhether fear, self-doubt, or rejectionwe are inherently whole, strong, and worthy. Our true inner royalty remains untouched by life's cancellations or struggles.

Sohini's words are both deeply introspective and practical, providing readers with tools to rebuild confidence, embrace growth, and ultimately emerge triumphant, "crowned" by their own inner power. Through her honest storytelling, she reminds us that the narrative of our lives is in our hands, and every challenge we face is a step toward discovering the brightest light within ourselves.

A champion of mental health and holistic healing, Sohini believes that true healing occurs at the intersection of the rational and spiritual. Her multifaceted career spans over a decade of work in counselling, personal development, and mental health advocacy. With expertise in self-worth, anxiety, mood regulation, and emotional resilience, she brings a wealth of knowledge to her writing, offering readers not only emotional depth but also actionable insights for personal transformation.

Raised in a multicultural environment and having overcome her own challenges, including speech disfluency, Sohini's life's work has been dedicated to promoting inclusivity, empathy, and the belief that everyone possesses the power to rise above adversity.

'Cancelled to Crowned' serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking to reclaim their power and rise stronger from rejection or hardship. With every page, Sohini gently reminds us that adversity is not the endit is merely the beginning of our most powerful transformation.

Vikrant Massey, celebrated actor said regarding "Cancelled to Crowned", "I just finished reading Cancelled to Crowned, and it's an incredible journey of extreme highs, lows, and resilience. I highly recommend Cancelled to Crowned to everyone, especially those who feel like they can't rise again. After reading it, you'll realize that we all have the ability not just to rise but to shine brightly. It's a powerful, beautifully written book, and I truly recommend it to everyone."

This book is more than just a memoir; it's an invitation to discover the crown that lies within every one of us, waiting to shine.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor