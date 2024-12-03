SOHM, Inc. Secures Key Patent for Revolutionary Gene Editing Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: SOHM, Inc., a globally recognised pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing Generic, Branded Generic, Private label, and Sohm-innovated Pharmaceuticals, Cosmeceuticals and Nutraceutical products, announced the approval of a critical patent by the Japan Patent Office (JPO). This patent safeguards SOHM's pioneering ABBIE (A Base Binding Integrase Enzyme) genome editing technology, a development poised to significantly impact India's rapidly evolving biotechnology landscape.

The ABBIE technology represents a substantial advancement in gene editing, offering unprecedented precision and safety that could transform treatment approaches for a range of genetic disorders. As India grapples with a considerable burden of genetic diseases, including sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and various forms of genetic cancers, the implementation of this innovative technology stands to provide significant therapeutic advancements for millions of individuals affected by these conditions.

India's burgeoning biotechnology sector, coupled with increasing government investments and a growing pool of skilled scientists, provides a fertile ground for the application of advanced technologies like gene editing. By fostering collaborations between Indian and international researchers, SOHM aims to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and improve the lives of millions of people.

Statement from SOHM leadership:

"We are elated to announce the attainment of this vital patent, which affirms the transformative potential of our ABBIE technology. India, characterized by its substantial patient population and dynamic scientific community, represents an extraordinary opportunity for us to effect meaningful change in global healthcare. Our commitment to partnering with Indian stakeholders underscores our mission to leverage our technology to benefit those in greatest need," stated David Aguilar Ph.D. COO, SOHM.

SOHM's ABBIE Technology: A Revolutionary Leap in Gene Editing

SOHM's ABBIE technology is a groundbreaking approach to gene editing that offers a safer and more precise way to modify the genetic code of organisms.

What is Gene Editing?

Gene editing is a technique that allows scientists to change an organism's DNA, the molecule that carries genetic information. Gene editing leverages molecules to "re-write" the genetic information for numerous uses including advancing therapies for human disease.

Traditional Gene Editing:

Traditional methods often involve creating double-stranded DNA breaks, which can lead to unintended genetic changes. Moreover, traditional methods are limited to the amount of information edited at any given time.

SOHM's ABBIE Technology:

SOHM's ABBIE technology avoids these risks by using a unique approach that doesn't require creating double-stranded DNA breaks. This makes the process more efficient and safe there by reducing the chances of off-target effects. SOHM's ABBIE technology can also deliver significantly larger amounts of genetic information. This technology offers a significant advancement in gene editing, providing highly targeted modifications with minimal unintended changes, reduced risk of harmful genetic alterations, and rapid, efficient gene modification. Moreover, the advantages presented will significantly lower the cost of future therapies allowing for increased access to a greater population of patients.

India's biotechnology sector:

India's burgeoning biotechnology sector has emerged as a global hotspot for innovation and research. The country's strong scientific foundation, coupled with a growing pool of skilled professionals, has fuelled significant growth in this sector. Government initiatives such as the Biotechnology Policy and the Department of Biotechnology have played a pivotal role in fostering a conducive environment for biotechnological advancements. According to a report by the Department of Biotechnology, India's bioeconomy has grown significantly, reaching $80 billion in 2023, up from $10 billion in 2015. This growth is attributed to factors like increasing government support, a growing pool of talented scientists, and a favourable regulatory environment.

The country's large and diverse population, coupled with a high prevalence of diseases, offers a vast market for innovative healthcare solutions. For instance, India has a significant burden of genetic disorders like thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, and haemophilia. It is estimated that over 100,000 children are born with thalassemia major in India each year. Additionally, India has one of the largest populations of people with sickle cell disease in the world, with an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 individuals affected. Haemophilia, a bleeding disorder, also affects a significant number of people in India.

India's strong intellectual property regime and supportive regulatory framework have attracted global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to establish R&D centres in the country. Major multinational companies like Biocon, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories have significant operations in India, contributing to the country's biotechnological prowess.

Key areas of focus within India's biotechnology sector include pharmaceuticals, agriculture biotechnology, medical devices, and biofuels. The country has made significant strides in developing generic drugs, vaccines, and biosimilars, contributing to global healthcare access and affordability. India is now the world's largest vaccine producer, supplying vaccines to over 150 countries. Additionally, India's agricultural biotechnology sector is exploring innovative solutions to address challenges such as food security and climate change.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc. visit www.SOHM.com.

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

