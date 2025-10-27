Sohna stands out in top 5 micro-markets in Gurugram: Report

New Delhi, Oct 27 South of Gurugram has emerged as the city’s new frontier for development, with Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and southern peripheral road (SPR) being the top five micro-markets which demonstrate potential, a report showed on Monday.

Out of total graded residential supply of 85,921 units in NCR, Gurugram including Sohna, has the highest supply share (73 per cent), across emerging micro-markets, according to a Colliers report.

Among those, Sohna leads the possibility of price appreciation tally with up to 1.6 times growth by 2030. While Golf Course Extension and SPR corridors cater to premium and upper-mid housing, Sohna is steadily evolving as a complementary hub with its own real estate momentum, shaped by affordable-to-upper mid housing, industrial estates and rapidly improving infrastructure, the report maintained.

“Sohna, as one of the emerging micro-markets in South of Gurugram, is anticipated to witness price appreciation up to 1.6X by 2030, benefitting both homebuyers and investors,” Swapnil Anil, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers India said.

Delhi-NCR’s real estate landscape is gaining momentum, driven by policy support, infrastructure upgrades and robust real estate activity.

As expanding cities unlock new areas to cater to growing demand, micro-markets located proximity to city’s business districts are emerging as attractive investment destinations, offering strong potential for capital appreciation.

In the last five years, Sohna has emerged as a preferred residential hub, evolving from affordable housing to mid and upper mid-segment developments, driven by infrastructure growth and strong developer activity - offering ‘right-priced, right-sized’ homes and long-term returns on investment.

It has recorded a graded residential apartment supply of 8,200 housing units, with only 45 per cent available in the primary market for sale, highlighting steady demand and absorption rate, the report mentioned.

Residential prices along Sohna Expressway range between Rs 10,000–12,000 per sq ft, which is 2.3 times more affordable than other micro-markets of Gurugram.

Sohna is known for its well-established social and tourist infrastructure, which is set to be further enhanced by the upcoming 10,000-acre jungle safari project, said the report.

