SOIE Ushers in the Era of Invisible Fashion with the Launch of SMOOV and Spacer Cup Bras

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: With changing style codes and evolving preferences, today's fashion is embracing a quieter, more thoughtful approachone that prioritizes ease, elegance, and effortlessness. As silhouettes become sleeker and fabrics lighter, innerwear is stepping up to meet the moment. Seamless, second-skin lingerie is no longer just a behind-the-scenes essentialit's become foundational to how modern women dress, move, and feel.

At the forefront of this shift is SOIE, one of India's leading lingerie and lifestyle brands, introducing two new collections designed to redefine comfort and invisibility: the SMOOV Collection and Spacer Cup Bras.

SMOOV: Engineered for a Seamless Experience

Built on the principles of minimalism and movement, SMOOV features a collection made using SOIE's advanced BONDED TECHa construction that eliminates seams, stitches, and bulk. The collection spans bras, panties, camisoles, shapewear, and high-compression leggings, all designed to deliver a smooth silhouette. Whether paired with a structured blazer or a fluid slip dress, SMOOV promises all-day comfort, zero visible lines, and a barely-there feel.

Spacer Cup Bra: Where Breathability Meets Everyday Support

The Spacer Cup Bra is SOIE's answer to breathability and barely-there ease. Designed to deliver feather-light comfort, superior breathability, and natural contouring, it's the kind of everyday essential that will find a permanent place in your wardrobe. The Spacer Cup Bra collection includes the Ultra-Lightly Padded Soft Underwired Breathable Spacer Cup Bra, Padded Wired Full Coverage Ultra-Light Spacer Cups Bra, and Ultra-Lightly Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra with Spacer Cups, providing options for every preference and need.

A Brand That Designs with Intention

Both launches reflect SOIE's commitment to crafting lingerie that address the essential qualities modern women seek from their intimate wear: unrestricted movement, breathable comfort, invisible support, and versatile styling potential. Both collections are engineered with SOIE's signature attention to quality materials and construction, ensuring durability alongside superior comfort.

As fashion continues to champion refined simplicity, the right lingerie is no longer optionalit's integral. SOIE's new collections not only support this shift but set the tone for a future where fashion begins from within.

The SOIE SMOOV Collection and the Spacer Cup Bra collection is available for purchase on the SOIE website, leading e-commerce platforms, and select multi-brand outlets (MBOs).

About SOIE

SOIE (pronounced SWA) is a distinguished brand offering a comprehensive selection of lingerie, activewear, swimwear, and sleepwear for women, ranging from mid-premium to premium. Founded in 2011 by Ginza Industries Ltd., SOIE has rapidly expanded its footprint to over 1,000 multi-brand outlets across India, making the brand accessible to women across metropolitan regions as well as Tier2 and Tier3 cities. Keeping pace with the digital evolution, SOIE, a new-age digitally savvy brand, with an omni-channel approach, also maintains a robust social media and e-commerce presence, including dedicated D2C platform and presence across various marketplaces.

The brand's mission is to celebrate the self-confidence and femininity of every woman, empowering her to exude confidence with sophistication, providing an experience that leaves each woman feeling fabulous. Offering the best fits across sizes to suit every body type, with styles ranging from simple to trend, SOIE ensures high-quality products where luxury comes at honest prices. With comfort and care at its core, SOIE helps every woman exude refinement with confidence, making her feel beautiful inside and out, every day.

As part of Ginza Industries Ltd., SOIE stands for uncompromised quality, being vertically integrated through the line manufacturing. It also has an edge in design excellence with an in-house design and dedicated development centre.

About Ginza Industries Ltd:

Ginza Industries Ltd, founded in 1986, is a leading textile company in India with a significant presence in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has evolved from being a pioneer in the apparel and components business to becoming a comprehensive textile solutions provider, manufacturing over 10,000 products and employing over 4,000 people. Ginza offers a diverse range of products, including Raschel, warp-knitted fabrics, laces (as the largest supplier in India), elastics, weft knits, and embroideries. Supported by strategic backward integration and continuous innovation, Ginza's pan-India distribution network includes eight sales offices and a highly trained support team. Renowned for its product quality and competitive pricing, Ginza boasts a loyal clientele in domestic and international markets, including the US and Europe, serving as a preferred vendor for numerous notable brands. Its capable leadership and expert consultants ensure that Ginza stays ahead of market dynamics, maintaining its industry dominance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor