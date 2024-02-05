SOIL and European Universities Join Forces: Former State Chief Welcomes Sustainable Research Centre In Etawah

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: Himalaya's Valley Educational and Charitable Trust recently announced that Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has extended his substantial support for the establishment of a higher educational research centre in partnership with European Universities for underprivileged students.

Himalaya's Valley Educational and Charitable Trust is a not-for-profit organisation, that works for Sustainable Education and Rural Development in diverse areas of the Indian subcontinent. In 2022 this organisation started School Of Integrated Learning (SOIL), India's First Higher Education initiative in partnership with International HEIs to back students belonging to economically weaker backgrounds. School Of Integrated Learning (SOIL) establishing an integrated structure that curates and promotes progressive higher educational programmes incorporating virtual and traditional learning practices. In developing nations, higher education is a partially addressed issue, which eventually turns into a massive but invisible divide. As of 2019-20, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is 27.30% for the 18-23-year-old age group, and on the whole, India has an enrolment rate of 9% which is similar to that of other lower middle-income countries. SOIL's mission is to bridge the higher education divide by providing quality education opportunities to underprivileged communities. Through partnerships with prestigious organisations and top educators, SOIL's approach is to create an ecosystem that nurtures learning, innovation, and excellence.

In expansion to the initiative School Of Integrated Learning (SOIL) recently announced a dedicated research centre in collaboration with a European University and International higher educational consultative organisations. The Centre aims to foster sustainable HE programmes and research with international standard curriculum and practices. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has extended his substantial support for the establishment of the centre in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. Agreeing and appreciating the invite, SOIL along with the European University and International Higher Education delegation exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) as well.

"Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav praised the ambitious initiative and pledged support. He recognised the significant potential of such endeavours, highlighting the organisation's proficient engagement with grassroots communities and esteemed institutions. He further added that the initiative will immensely benefit the students in Etawah and other regions of the state." His commitment towards the upliftment of underserved communities during his tenure is evident in the policies he championed.

"The University Vice-Chancellor mentioned that they're enthusiastic and committed to this opportunity and will continue to work towards formalising and implementing this ambitious initiative for the upliftment of the marginalised communities and development of higher education in the demographics."

"Founding Trustee of School Of Integrated Learning (SOIL) Aalok Pratap Narayan Singh mentioned that they're extensively delighted to receive the supportive response from Hon'ble Akhilesh Yadav to establish the research centre in the state." He further added that the initiative will largely benefit students from the deprived section and ensure an end-to-end optimum platform for their holistic development. We have collaborated and cooperated through the last one year to develop an outline plan for the implementation of the initiative ensuring the inclusiveness of National and International frameworks.

Based on the organisation's information, in the upcoming months they will collaboratively implement this ambitious project and the dates of the foundation stone ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

