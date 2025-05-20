Solar Industries India Limited posted highest ever yearly revenue, profits with orderbook of Rs 17000 crore in FY 2025

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Solar Industries India Limited (SIIL) posted the highest ever yearly revenue and profits with a significant orderbook of Rs 17,000 crore in the financial year 2025, the company said in a release.

Solar Industries India Limited (SIIL) registered highest ever quarterly and yearly sales at Rs 2167 crore and Rs 7540 crore. It also posted highest ever quarterly and yearly EBIDTA at Rs 546 crore and Rs 2031 crore respectively.

The company has also posted highest ever defence revenue in the quarter and year at Rs 430 crore and Rs 1355 crore, as per the Solar Industries India Limited.

Presenting the Quarterly and yearly results, Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Industries, shared delightedly the pivotal year where strategy, scale, and execution converged to deliver highest ever revenue and profits.

"We are happy to report the highest ever sales for the quarterly and yearly at Rs 2167 crore & Rs 7540 crore. We have also achieved the highest ever quarterly EBIDTA & PAT at Rs 546 crore & Rs 371crore registering growth of 47 per cent and 42 per cent yoy and highest ever yearly EBIDTA & PAT at Rs 2031 crore & Rs 1288 crore registering growth of 44 per cent & 47 per cent in the year FY25. We achieved around 27 per cent EBIDTA margin more than our annual guidance".

Manish highlighted "Solar's international business is gaining good momentum and as a result registered a 18 per cent YOY growth. Solar's ability to expand its global footprint and forging strong relationship with its customers as a trusted partnet underscores company's strength in identifying and capitalizing on global opportunities. "

He further stated that," The defence sector revenue has increased from Rs 517 crores to Rs 1355 crores showing a growth of 162 per cent. Years of strategic efforts in building state of the art facilities, developing wide range of products and qualifying products across the customers has positioned Solar as a strongdefence player in the global market. This is reflected in the substantial increase in our order book to over Rs 15,000 crores plus, including a landmark order of Rs 6,084 crores for Pinaka rockets and contracts of around Rs 8,500 crores from international markets "

The company's statement added that a historic milestone was the inauguration of a state-of-the-art loitering munition testing range and a 1230 meters UAV runway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a testament to Solar's growing capabilities in defence and aerospace. "Hosting Hon'ble Prime Minister of India was a moment of immense pride, boosting morale of Solar team," the financial statement.

Manish expressed while sharing capex plans "We are propelling Solar to the next frontier. Further to capex of around Rs 1,200 crore in FY25, a massive plan to do capex of Rs 2,500 crore in FY26 will unlock new opportunities, scaling existing capabilities, upgrading technology, and expanding the product portfolio, including advanced munitions and aerospace solutions. Aligned with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Solar signed a Rs 12,700 crores Moll with the Government of Maharashtra to invest in defence and aerospace over the next decade."

Solar enters FY26 on a strong footing, driven by growth of 15-2 per cent from Explosives sector and a robust target to surpass Rs 3,000 crores from Defence.

Supported by this momentum, the company is targeting total revenues of Rs 10,000 crores in FY26. With this Defence contribution in total revenue will be crossing 30 per cent from the current share of 18 per cent.

The company has proposed a dividend of Rs 10/share for FY25 up from Rs 8.5/share in the previous year, reflecting confidence in its financial health and commitment to shareholders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor