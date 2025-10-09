Solar now outpacing fossil fuels for economic reasons: ISA DG

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Solar energy is growing faster than fossil fuels purely on economic grounds, according to Ashish Khanna, Director General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Speaking to ANI, Khanna highlighted a major shift in global energy preferences and said, "Solar energy is increasing beyond fossil fuels for economics, not for anything. Solar cum storage along with transmission is now a viable strategy in almost all countries."

Highlighting the momentum in solar energy adoption, Khanna said, "It took 25 years to reach 1,000 gigawatt of solar, and only two years the world has seen 2,000 gigawatt. Most of this new increase is led by Global South with India and China being the largest."

Khanna emphasized that institutions like ISA now carry "enormous responsibility" in shaping the next phase of global energy transition.

As part of this strategy, ISA is creating various platforms including a catalytic finance facility for Africa, designed to "have 10 to 20 times leverage of small money in doing multiple projects." Similarly, the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) platform is enabling joint procurement for solar projects, aiming to "encourage private sector to start investing."

Just a decade ago, India's solar landscape was in its infancy, with panels dotting only a few rooftops and deserts. Today, the nation has raced ahead to script history: India has officially surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest solar power producer.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India generated an impressive 1,08,494 GWh of solar energy, leaving Japan behind at 96,459 GWh.

India's cumulative solar power capacity stood at 119.02 GW as of July 2025. This includes 90.99 GW from ground-mounted solar plants, 19.88 GW from grid-connected rooftop systems, 3.06 GW from hybrid projects, and 5.09 GW from off-grid solar installations, reflecting the country's diverse approach to expanding renewable energy.

India's progress in the renewable energy sector reflects the country's focused policies and strategic planning under national leadership. As part of the pledge made at COP26, efforts are being directed towards reaching the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030. This commitment is seen as a key step in India's clean energy transition and its broader climate goals.

