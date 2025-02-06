Solarium Green Energy Limited raised INR 29.85 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Solarium Green Energy Limited specializes in Turnkey solutions including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, transmission systems, and comprehensive O&M services, successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs29.85 crore through anchor book process on February 05, 2025 just ahead of the company's scheduled IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 15 esteemed investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notableinvestors include:

1. India Max Investment Fund Limited

2. Aarth AIF

3. Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund

4. Invicta Continuum Fund I

5. NAV Capital VCC- NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund

6. Next Orbit Growth Fund III

7. Nexus Equity Growth Fund - Nexus Equity Growth Fund Sch-1

8. M7 Global Fund PCC-Nolana

9. Mavira Growth Opportunities Fund

10. IMAP India Capital Investment Trust - Catalyst New India Fund

11. Pentateam Inventure Capital Scheme I

12. Mili Capital Investment Trust-Mili Emerging Equities Fund

13. Benani Capital- Benani Capital Scheme 1

14. Saint Capital Fund

15. Pine Oak Global Fund

Solarium Green Energy Limited has allocated a total of 15,63,000 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 191. This calculated pricing highlights the strong investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor