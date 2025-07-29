Soli Merwan Cama’s DJ Night at Opa! Draws 900+ Guests, Powered by SMC Music company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Mumbai's party scene was on fire this weekend as Soli Merwan Cama, founder of SMC Music company, hosted a spectacular DJ night and beer bash at Opa! Bar & Café, Marol, Andheri East on Saturday, July 26. With a crowd of over 900 guests, the event turned out to be one of the most successful nightlife experiences the city has seen in recent months.

Held from 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, the event featured a powerhouse performance by internationally renowned DJ Jay Mercy Music, who has captivated audiences across Dubai, Thailand, and top cities in India. Her genre-bending mixes—blending Afro beats, urban grooves, and high-energy electronic dance rhythms—set the tone for a night full of unforgettable energy and movement.

Saturday, July 26: Bollytech Vibes

Themed around Bollytech, Saturday's party brought together the best of Bollywood and electronic beats in one explosive mix. DJ Jay Mercy Music masterfully fused desi chartbusters with global festival sounds, keeping the dance floor packed and the energy soaring throughout the night. The sound, the lights, and the vibe came together perfectly inside Opa!, known for its plush setting and signature nightlife experience.

Music, Energy & a Full House

Backed by the creative vision of SMC Music company, the event wasn't just a party—it was a celebration of music, style, and the spirit of Mumbai. From influencers and creative to music enthusiasts and weekend warriors, the crowd reflected a diverse, vibrant mix of the city's nightlife lovers.

Soli Merwan Cama, the man behind the event, expressed his gratitude:

“I'm overwhelmed by the love Mumbai has shown. This event was about bringing people together through music and energy—and we truly made memories this weekend.”

With its vibrant crowd, flawless execution, and unforgettable music, the event not only met expectations—it set a new benchmark for nightlife in Mumbai.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor