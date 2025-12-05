Solis Unveils JP 975: India's Leading New-Gen Tractor Platform with Advanced JP Tech Engine and 15F+5R Transmission

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: Solis, the flagship brand of International Tractors Limited (ITL) and India's No. 1 tractor export brand, today announced a major leap in Indian farm technology with the launch of the all-new Solis JP 975. Developed ground-up on an entirely new technology platform, the JP 975 marks the beginning of a new era of high-performance, intelligent, and application-ready tractors for progressive Indian farmers. Built to empower the 'Viksit Kisan' of India, the Solis JP 975 integrates breakthrough technologies for unmatched operational comfort and category-leading features ensure to drive higher productivity across diverse farm applications.

A NEW PERFORMANCE STANDARD FOR INDIAN FARMS

At the heart of the new Solis JP 975 is the advanced JP Tech 4-cylinder engine, that delivers up to 10% higher torque that peaks at 205 Nm for effortless performance in heavy-duty operations. This powerful and fuel efficient engine is paired with India's first 15F + 5R Epicyclic Transmission in the segment, alongside side-shift gears for smoother handling and a minimum of 5 optimal working speeds suitable for every major application.

The Solis JP 975 tractor's Smart Shuttle system ensures quick, and jerk-free directional changes, that significantly enhances operator efficiency in field and loader work. A robust ladder-type chassis ensures stability, lower vibration, and reduced noise which is crucial for longer working hours.

Speaking on the landmark launch, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said: "The launch of the advanced Solis JP 975 marks a decisive step in our mission to bring next-generation tractor technologies to Indian farmers. The JP 975 is the first model in our completely new JP series, designed on a future-ready platform that integrates intelligent engineering with the evolving needs of the progressive Indian farmer.

With the powerful JP Tech 4-cylinder engine and India's first 15F+5R transmission in its class, the JP 975 sets a new benchmark in power, comfort, and application versatility. Over the next 12 months, we will be introducing a series of advanced tractors built on this platform to unlock greater efficiency and productivity for our farming community."

