Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29: SOLIZE Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Yasutoshi Kudo) signed a MotoGP sponsorship agreement for 2025 with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team, competing in the MotoGP class

IDEMITSU Honda LCR is a racing team headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Since 2006, the team has been competing in the MotoGP class, the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

Somkiat Chantra will participate in the 2025 season with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team as the first Thai rider to compete full-time in the MotoGP class, starting with the Thai GP. Meanwhile, SOLIZE also plans to establish an overseas subsidiary, SOLIZE (Thailand) CO., Ltd. in Thailand in February 2025, in addition to its existing overseas subsidiaries in China, India, and the US, to further expand business in the ASEAN region.

SOLIZE will support Somkiat Chantra through this sponsorship agreement as a partner taking on the world from Thailand.

Since its establishment, SOLIZE has been using digital technology to innovate in the digitalization of manufacturing and digital manufacturing. We have been providing services to the auto industry, including the R&D divisions of the motorcycle and car industry, and have many engineers with strengths in this area. Through this sponsorship, we aim to appeal to stakeholders in the motorcycle business, as well as provide technological assistance in races.

Lucio Cecchinello, Principal of IDEMITSU Honda LCR

We are delighted to start the partnership with SOLIZE for the 2025 season. Alongside Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, we are committed to giving our best on track and off track, and the agreement with SOLIZE is key for us as a team. Continuing to grow and thinking about the future, we believe the partnership will help both sides. We want to thank every member of the SOLIZE board for their sponsorship support.

Somkiat Chantra

2025 will be my first MotoGP season, a milestone for Thailand. The support from SOLIZE, a company with plans to expand and be present in Thailand, is important in this new journey of my sporting career. I am extremely proud to represent both my country and SOLIZE. I want to thank them for their unwavering support; I will give my best.

Yasutoshi Kudo, President & CEO, SOLIZE Corporation

SOLIZE conducts its everyday business activities with the corporate philosophy of "True evolution you can experience". We define "evolution" as "exponential growth transcending existing boundaries" and "not as passive change responding to environmental change, but as proactive change made by the initiative of individuals". We believe Somkiat Chantra's promotion to MotoGP is proactive change made possible through his initiative, which embodies our idea of "evolution". SOLIZE, on our part, is planning to establish SOLIZE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in February of this year as the first step in our "evolution". We support IDEMITSU Honda LCR and Somkiat Chantra as partners who are taking on the world from Thailand in 2025 aiming for the next stage in the "evolution".

Yusuke Inoue, Senior Executive Officer, SOLIZE Corporation

As a partner in taking on a large challenge, I'm thrilled that Somkiat Chantra's debut in MotoGP as a Thai racer coincides with the launch of SOLIZE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. I've also participated in the Motocross World Championship as the head of development, where I was fortunate enough to have had a front row seat to seeing top-level racers take on the world. This experience has given me a deep appreciation for the extraordinary effort Somkiat had to put into competing as a rider in MotoGP. SOLIZE will be supporting IDEMITSU Honda LCR and Somkiat throughout the season through this sponsorship agreement.

