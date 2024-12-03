Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts Public Lecture by Prof Nigel J Mason on Space: Crossing The Next Human Frontier

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, a multi-disciplinary University aspire to create global citizens, recently hosted a captivating public lecture on "Space: Crossing the Next Human Frontier - The Role of Space Engineering and Materials Science", delivered by the esteemed Prof. Nigel John Mason from the University of Kent. A celebrated molecular physicist and President of the Europlanet Society, Prof. Mason offered the students with insights into the future of space exploration and its implications for humanity.

This lecture was part of the university's Public Lecture Series, initiated in 2019, to provide students with opportunities to engage with global thought leaders and gain valuable perspectives on academic and practical advancements.

The event began with an inaugural address by Prof. Raghunath K. Shevgaonkar, Provost of Somaiya Vidyavihar, who emphasised the importance of such intellectual engagements for fostering academic growth and innovation. The gathering was graced by dignitaries, including Dr Suresh Ukarande, Director of K. J. Somaiya School of Engineering and Dean, Faculty of Engineering; Dr. Santosh Narayankhedkar, Dean of Academics and Research; and Dr. Neetin Desai, Dean of the Faculty of Science, along with faculty members, students, and researchers.

"At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe that interactions with global experts like Prof. Nigel John Mason are pivotal for inspiring our students and broadening their horizons. Space exploration and materials science are not just academic pursuits but key drivers of humanity's progress. We are honored to host Prof. Mason and hope our students will leverage this knowledge to develop innovative solutions for future challenges," said Prof. Raghunath K. Shevgaonkar, Provost, Somaiya Vidyavihar.

Prof. Mason's lecture delved into the transformative role of space engineering and materials science in shaping the future. He discussed key topics, including the physiological impacts of space travel, the challenges posed by microgravity and radiation, and India's vision for a space station by 2035. His talk highlighted both the opportunities and challenges associated with colonizing extraterrestrial environments.

In his presidential address, Prof. Shevgaonkar lauded Prof. Mason's pioneering contributions to astrophysics, astrochemistry, and planetary science, emphasizing his role in advancing our understanding of space and spearheading innovations such as next-generation radiotherapy.

"This lecture series aims to expose our students to cutting-edge developments and global thought leadership across diverse fields. Prof. Mason's insights into space exploration have inspired new ways of thinking and learning. Such initiatives empower students to transcend textbook knowledge and contribute meaningfully to society," said Dr. Santosh Narayankhedkar, Dean of Academics and Research at Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Reflecting on the experience, Prof. Nigel John Mason remarked, "It has been a privilege to speak at Somaiya Vidyavihar University and engage with such bright, inquisitive minds. The future of space exploration holds immense promise, and collaborations and dialogues like these are crucial for driving innovation to explore new frontiers. I hope today's discussion ignited curiosity and a sense of possibility among the students."

The lecture concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where students posed thought-provoking questions, further enriching the discussion on the intersection of space exploration and materials science.

In the vote of thanks, Dr. Neetin Desai, Dean of the Faculty of Science, acknowledged Vice Chancellor Prof. V. N. Rajashekharan Pillai for initiating the flagship Somaiya Public Lecture Series and for his continuous encouragement in organising such events.

Later in the day, Prof. Mason, who also serves as the Chief Scientific Advisor to Atomki, The Institute of Nuclear Physics in Debrecen, Hungary, interacted with faculty members from Basic & Applied Sciences and Engineering, including Prof. Soumyadeb Ghosh, Head of the Department of Polymer Science, to explore possibilities for future collaborations. The event and interactions were coordinated by Dr. Daly Davis from the Department of Polymer Science.

