Somaiya Vidyavihar University Inaugurates the Centre of Excellence in Polyurethane Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Somaiya Vidyavihar University inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Polyurethane Technology (CoE-PUTech) in collaboration with the Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA) on the SVU campus. Building on the MoU signed between SVU and IPUA in April 2023, the centre now introduces the Post-Graduate Diploma in Polyurethane Technology (PGD-PU Tech.), a work-integrated learning programme.

The centre aims to strengthen education, research, and hands-on learning in polyurethane science and technology. The inauguration was attended by Mr Harneet Kochar, Chairman of IPUA; Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of SVU; Prof Ajay Kapoor, Vice Chancellor designate, Dr. Satish Modh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of SVU, Prof S. Sivaram, Professor of Eminence, SVU, Dean & Director Somaiya School of Basic and Applied Science , Dean Research, Dean Academics , Director K J Somaiya College of Engineering , Director IQAC, Secretary IPUA , along with faculty members, industry representatives of Dow Chemicals and BASF-India, and research & Post graduate polymer science students.

The diploma blends classroom learning with hands-on training at the PU-PPAD Laboratory, equipping students with expertise in polymer science, polyurethane formulation, material characterisation, product design, and sustainable industrial practices. With flexible online modules and in-person lab sessions the centre also caters to working professionals and diploma holders. The CoE-PUTech lab features specialised instruments such as hot air ovens, airflow testers, pycnometers, dumbbell presses, ball resilience and Bennewart flex testers, abrasion and compression set testers, and foam cutting machines, enabling practical skill development in polyurethane processing and applications. Research focuses on product innovation, end-of-life management, recycling, and sustainability across the polyurethane value chain.

Professor V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, "Somaiya Vidyavihar University has always aimed to link academic learning with industry practice. The Department of Polymer Science, led by experienced researchers and professionals, continues to create opportunities that combine theory with hands-on training. This diploma programme provides students and working professionals with practical skills directly relevant to the polyurethane sector."

Mr. Harneet Kochar, Chairman, Indian Polyurethane Association, said, "This collaboration reflects a structured partnership between academia and industry. Somaiya Vidyavihar University provides the academic framework and infrastructure, while the association brings industry knowledge and practical expertise. Together, we are building a platform for innovation, skill development, and collaboration in polyurethane technology."

Somaiya Vidyavihar University is advancing education and research through our centres, one of which is CoE-PUTech, while empowering students and educators in polyurethane studies with practical skills, innovation and sustainable solutions.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Accredited with A Grade by NAAC), established in 2019, is a leading University in India, built upon the 84-year legacy of the Somaiya Vidyavihar. Guided by the motto "Dyanadev tu Kaivlayam" ('Knowledge Alone Liberates'), the university emphasises academic excellence, holistic development, and character-building. Offering a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, Somaiya Vidyavihar University integrates industry collaborations, interdisciplinary learning, and research-driven education. The university's strategic location in Mumbai provides students with access to sectors such as Management, Engineering & Technology, Education, Dharma Studies, Commerce & Business Studies, Basic & Applied Sciences, Sports, Civilisation Studies, Music & Performing Arts, Art, Film, Humanities & Social Sciences, Language & Literature, Design and Library & Information Science. The university promotes innovation through a Startup Incubator. It also emphasises experiential learning with real-world projects. With a strong commitment to sustainability, research, and the development of well-rounded leaders, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India's educational landscape.

