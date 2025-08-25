Somaiya Vidyavihar University Redefines Arts and Humanities Education with India's Most Exciting Programs in Art History, Visual Studies, Art Criticism and Liberal Arts

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Somaiya Vidyavihar University's Dr. Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Art is redefining the landscape of arts and humanities education in India with a distinctive portfolio of postgraduate and liberal arts programmes that combine rigorous scholarship with immersive, real-world engagement. At the heart of this vision is the MA Art History and Visual Studies programme. This programme is Mumbai's first MFA-track initiative in the field which equips students with the skills, industry connections, and cultural fluency needed to thrive in the global art ecosystem.

The MA Art History and Visual studies stands out for its unique blend of academic depth and professional immersion. Students are trained to critically engage with art across Indian, South Asian, European, American, and African perspectives, bridging the gap between traditional scholarship and contemporary practice.

The MA Art History & Visual Studies is a programme that traces India's artistic heritage across classical, modern, and contemporary periods while exploring intersections with anthropology, literature, gender studies, semiotics, and sociology. Students gain archival and curatorial training, conduct original research, and examine how art forms evolve and communicate meaning across time and cultures. Together, these postgraduate degrees position SVU as a hub for cultivating the next generation of art historians, critics, curators, and cultural policy leaders.

The MA Writing and Art Criticism course is the other special presence in the Somaiya bouquet. Imagine a course that teaches you Writing that is both Creative and Critical! This course is very relevant for professionals who want to be art writers and curators - the very best in the business will be teaching both the programs! This is the other great feature of these programs - the faculty has some of the finest practitioners, writers, critics, curators, gallerists, auctioneers, historians, sociologists, poets, translators, teachers anywhere in the country! The programme integrates publishing, curation, and museum experience into its core curriculum, with partnerships that give students access to leading museums, galleries, and media houses. This hands-on exposure is reinforced by innovative learning tools, including AI-powered initiatives, multilingual scholarships, and translation training.

Complementing these specialised postgraduate tracks are SVU's BA (Hons) and MA Liberal Arts programmes, which are helping shift India's higher education narrative away from rote learning toward interdisciplinary fluency, critical thinking, and civic engagement. By blending literature, philosophy, social sciences, and creative practice, these degrees enable students to think across boundaries, engage with complex social issues, and participate meaningfully in India's cultural and intellectual life. This approach aligns with SVU's commitment to producing graduates who are not only industry-ready but also culturally literate and socially responsive.

Somaiya School of Civilisation Studies offers Liberal Arts programmes at both undergraduate (Bachelor of Liberal Arts) and postgraduate (Master of Liberal Arts) levels. These courses bring together ideas from history, sociology, anthropology, philosophy, literature, politics, law, science, and technology to help students understand the world from many different angles.

The four-year Bachelor's programme allows students to major in fields such as Anthropology, Literature, History, Philosophy, Area/Asian Studies, and Political Science, fostering inquiry, critical thinking, and communication skills through seminars, expert lectures, and close mentorship. Building on this foundation, the two-year Master's programme, launching in 2025-2026, offers an in-depth exploration of disciplines like History, Anthropology, Area Studies, and Indian and World Literature from civilisational and critical perspectives, with a first-semester focus on close reading of seminal texts and creative-analytical responses. Both degrees prepare graduates for careers in academia, cultural institutions, publishing, civil services, diplomacy, media, and beyond, equipping them with interdisciplinary fluency, research expertise, and the ability to engage thoughtfully with global and regional issues.

"At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe that arts and liberal arts education must inspire curiosity,engage on contemporary issues and encourage cross-disciplinary thinking. Our programmes impart students with critical thinking abilities and practical skills. This empowers them to become thought leaders who will shape the future across sectors of journalism, policy making, creativity, and public service." Dr. Gaurav Gadgil, Associate Professor, Somaiya School of Civilisation Studies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University

"At the Dr. Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Art, we see art education as a bridge between tradition and innovation. Through our Master's programmes in Art History and in Art Writing & Criticism, we equip students to engage critically with diverse cultural expressions while sharpening their analytical and creative skills. Our aim is to nurture thinkers, writers, and curators who can shape conversations around art and culture in India and beyond." Mr. Abhay Sardesai, Director, Dr. Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Art, Somaiya Vidyavihar University

With its combination of scholarly rigour, industry integration, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Somaiya Vidyavihar University is setting a new standard for arts and humanities education in India. For more information on courses and scholarships visit https://admission.somaiya.edu/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor