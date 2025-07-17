Somany Ceramics Acquires Majority Stake in Durabuild, Enters High-Growth Construction Chemicals Segment

New Delhi [India], July 17: Somany Ceramics Ltd., one of India's most respected names in building materials, has acquired a majority stake in Durabuild, a Delhi-based manufacturer of construction chemicals, marking its strategic entry into the rapidly expanding construction chemicals market.

Founded in 1998 by the late Dr. Dhananjoy Ghanti, a pioneer widely regarded as India's first construction chemical chemist and currently spearheaded by Mr Rudrabir Ghanti, Durabuild brings with it a strong legacy of R&D-driven innovation. With a product portfolio of over 200 SKUs across waterproofing systems, concrete admixtures, tile adhesives, protective coatings, grouts, sealants, and repair mortars, serving major institutional clients across North India. With its manufacturing base in Bahadurgarh, Durabuild has built a credible presence for over two decades.

This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Somany's long-term strategy to transform into a total building solutions provider, offering products that not only elevate aesthetics but also strengthen the core of built structures. Durabuild will now operate under the flagship brand ‘Somany’, emerging as a strategic pillar within Somany's Home and Building Solutions vertical.

India's construction chemicals market is on a strong growth trajectory. The waterproofing segment is currently estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2030, and the cement admixtures segment is expected to more than double to USD 1.9 billion by 2033.

Speaking on the acquisition Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO, Somany Ceramics, said “This acquisition is a strategic leap in our journey to become a full-spectrum building materials brand. Durabuild's technical heritage and institutional trust, combined with Somany's pan-India brand and distribution network, give us the right foundation to scale this business nationwide.”

Somany plans to deepen its footprint across India by building category awareness in selected segments of the construction chemical space.

With this acquisition, Somany not only expands its product universe but also reinforces its brand promise – delivering both elegance and endurance to India's construction landscape.

Grant Thorton Advisory Private Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

About Somany Ceramics Limited:

SOMANY Ceramics Limited (SCL) is one of the leading players in the ceramic industry in India and amongst the top 15 manufacturers in the world. The company is a complete solution provider in terms of décor solutions with the widest product selection of Ceramic Wall and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles and Slabs, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Adhesives, Grouts and Home & Building solutions. SOMANY has pan-India distribution across 12000+ retail points and has over 500 exclusive showrooms. It also exports to more than 80 countries across 6 continents. The company has a capacity to produce ~80 million square meters per annum of tiles through 2 company-owned plants, 5 strategic alliances, and tie-ups with outsourced partners spread across India. It also has manufacturing units for Sanitaryware, Bath fittings and Adhesives.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor