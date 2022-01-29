Somesh Mathur's latest album A PROMISE BROKEN is simply mind- blowing!

Sometimes music is the only medicine and healing your heart and soul need, and Maestro Somesh Mathur the musical sensation and living legend is all about giving you goosebumps and getting to your heart with his emotive and sexy voice.

Speaking of his latest album which has become the talk of the town, A PROMISE BROKEN has 12 mind numbing songs, having global sensibilities, and features some really gifted and prominent Grammy® winning & nominated artists and technicians from the U.S. of A. and Great Britain (Abbey Road Studios), respectively.

Having received a 5 Star rating from Grady Harp at Amazon, USA, Somesh Mathur and his songs are highly praised and have received great adulation by the hugely respected American music critic Marc Phillips, who describes the Maestro's A PROMISE BROKEN as, "the mood here is more somber and shows that Somesh Mathur can be serious and thoughtful and-here's that word again-spiritual. A PROMISE BROKEN has a theme, and that's remembering those who we lost during the pandemic. That's the reason for the change of mood.

It is therefore no surprise that this pop icon also belongs to the elite exclusive club of becoming a voting member at The Recording Academy (Grammy Awards®). When you're actually listening to this star's music, you feel relaxed as he's at the forefront of a new global music genre named BHAARAT®, which uses Indian classical music as a foundation for exploring multiple genres of Western music. He's making music that sounds like it comes from a place the rest of the world hasn't discovered yet. Second, his is a message of love, understanding and hope, which is undoubtedly what the world needs now".

"A PROMISE BROKEN is a blend of several music genres like Alternative, Rock, Pop, Blues, World, New Age, Jazz-Fusion, and a new Global Music Genre we are establishing called, BHAARAT®, which is a blend of all of the above mentioned music genres, and indian classical & indian folk music", evokes the Maestro.

