Something's Brewing Unveils Bold Expansion Plans: 100 retail footprints by 2025

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 17: Something's Brewing, India's premier destination for coffee aficionados, has announced plans to significantly expand its mortar & brick presence across the country. This ambitious expansion plan includes the launch of 100 retail points by the end of 2025, encompassing both stores and community centres in metro and intelligent cities nationwide.

Abhinav Mathur, Founder and MD of Something's Brewing, emphasised the importance of physical stores, stating, "Our products invoke all sensessmell, taste, sight, and touch. While we maintain a strong online presence, we believe in creating immersive physical spaces where the coffee community can meet, interact, and explore."

In line with this expansion strategy, Something's Brewing recently launched its new Coffee Experience Centre in Surat. The 800 sq ft store, located at G-6 SNS Arista, Udhna Magdalla Road, Vesu, Surat, showcases an impressive lineup of over 50 coffee gear brands. Visitors can explore the widest variety of equipment from renowned brands such as La Marzocco, Rancilio, Budan, Fellow, AeroPress, 1zpresso, Baratza, Chemex Delonghi, Nespresso and a lot more.

Currently, the brand operates two retail stores in Bangalore and Surat and 10 SIS formats. The Plan is to grow both own stores and SIS to reach a retail footprint of 100 within 2025.

The company's growth has been remarkable. It reported a 75% year-on-year increase, significantly outpacing the industry's 20% annual growth rate. This performance underscores Something's Brewing's strong market position and the growing demand for premium coffee experiences in India.

The Surat store offers visitors immersive brewing demonstrations, expert-led workshops, and a curated range of world-class coffee equipment, embodying the brand's commitment to coffee education and community building. As Something's Brewing continues to expand, it aims to redefine India's coffee culture, one city at a time, playing a pivotal role in nurturing the country's rapidly growing coffee community.

About Something's Brewing:

Something's Brewing is a pioneer in providing coffee equipment for home brewers, offices, cafes, and coffee connoisseurs. With an emphasis on quality, variety, and expertise, the brand offers everything from espresso machines to pour-over kits, grinders, and accessories. More than just a retail space, Something's Brewing has quickly established itself as a hub for coffee education and community building, reflecting India's rapidly growing coffee culture.

