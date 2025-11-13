Sommet Education Hosts Insightful Panel On The Evolution of Luxury Hospitality

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Sommet Education successfully hosted an insightful panel discussion delving into the evolution of the luxury hospitality industry in the era of personalization, sustainability, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Organised at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the event served as a strategic platform for global leaders and academic experts, including senior leadership from Sommet Education HQ and the Executive Academic Dean of Les Roches, to collaborate and exchange ideas.

The esteemed gathering explored how luxury hospitality brands can upskill talent, meet evolving guest expectations, and strike the right balance between disruptive technologies like AI and the irreplaceable human touch.

"Luxury hospitality is witnessing the dawn of a new era. While AI can enhance efficiency and predictive personalization, the core essence of hospitality remains deeply human. Our role is to empower organizations with the right learning solutions so their teams can deliver lasting experiences while embracing sustainability and innovation through emotional and social intelligence,'' said Ms. Daniela Cassini, Global Head of Business Solutions, Training and Talent Development.

Echoing her views and underlining the surging competition for Indian hospitality players, Ms. Natasha Mehta, Regional Head, Asia, Sommet Education Business Solutions, stated, "India's hospitality sector faces increasing competition from global players. To gain a distinctive edge, brands must invest in talent development that combines technological fluency with cultural sensitivity. Upskilling is the key to fostering hospitality leaders who can not only navigate this dynamic landscape but also set new benchmarks of service excellence.''

The Asian hospitality industry is recognised for cultural nuances and personalized experiences, and integrating technology without compromising emotional connection opens avenues for new opportunities. This evolution allows brands to enhance guest experiences via AI-driven personalization, adopt sustainable practices that resonate with global travelers, and create innovative service models.

The panel unanimously agreed that personalization and sustainability are no longer optional but are central to reputation management and creating memorable experiences.

"Quality education is the cornerstone for future-ready hospitality. By integrating AI, sustainability principles, and experiential learning into curricula, we nurture professionals who not only understand the technical aspects of emerging technologies but also embrace the cultural and emotional dimensions that define luxury hospitality,'' said Dr. Ivana Nobilo, Global Executive Academic Dean, Les Roches.

Sommet Education remains committed to enabling global hospitality players to future-proof their workforce through meticulously designed learning solutions and strategic partnerships.

As technology and sustainability continue to shape the sector, the organization continues to facilitate this transition by ingraining the evolving requirements into its learning programs, ensuring organizations and talent remain competitive and knowledge-driven.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor