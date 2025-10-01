Sommet Education partners with the World Economic Forum to strengthen global advocacy for the Future of the Hospitality sector

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Sommet Education, global leader in hospitality, luxury and culinary arts education and training, today announced a strategic alliance with the World Economic Forum (WEF) designed to elevate global awareness, dialogue and knowledge exchange around one of the most pressing issues for the hospitality, travel, and tourism sector: the future of its workforce.

Hospitality and tourism contribute over 10% of global GDP and are projected to employ more than 460 million people by 2035. At the same time, the industry faces acute workforce challenges, with nearly half of its core skills expected to change by 2028 and significant shortages already forecast in leadership and management roles. Addressing these issues requires not only investment in education and training but also global dialogue among public and private stakeholders to create coordinated solutions and implement joint innovative approaches.

Through this partnership, Sommet Education, with the World Economic Forum, will focus on:

-Global Dialogue: Convening stakeholders from government, business, academia, and civil society to share expertise and shape a common agenda for the future of hospitality.

-Research and Data Exchange: Producing joint reports and benchmarking studies on workforce trends, education models, and sustainability practices to provide actionable insights for policymakers and industry leaders.

-Innovative Career Promotion: Developing new approaches to position hospitality as a career of choice, with emphasis on career development pathways, lifelong learning, and the sector's role in sustainability and cultural exchange.

-Policy and Advocacy: Elevating hospitality and tourism within national and global skills agendas, ensuring governments recognize the sector as a strategic contributor to economic growth and social mobility.

"Andreas Hardeman, Head of Aviation, Travel & Tourism Industries at the World Economic Forum, commented: 'The Forum's work on Travel and Tourism reflects a commitment to addressing the workforce challenges shaping the sector's future. By working with leading partners such as Sommet Education, we aim to foster dialogue, build stronger public-private cooperation, and develop solutions that will ensure the industry remains resilient, inclusive, and a driver of global prosperity."

Sommet Education, operating 22 campuses worldwide under renowned institutions including Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, and École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality and Invictus Education in South Africa brings decades of expertise in education and talent development. Sommet Education is also committed to access initiatives through its non-profit entity, the Sommet Education Foundation. By offering scholarships, mentorship, and career opportunities, the Foundation creates pathways to hospitality careers for underrepresented talent to help ensure the industry is inclusive, accessible, and reflective of the societies it serves.

Benoit-Etienne Domenget, Chief Executive Officer of Sommet Education, stated: "Education is the most powerful catalyst for change. By combining our knowledge base with the World Economic Forum's convening platform, we can expand access, foster innovation, and make hospitality careers attractive, inclusive, and future-ready."

Anouck Weiss, Sommet Education's Chief Communication Officer whose idea sparked the partnership and who became its driving force stated: "Dialogue between key stakeholders is the first step to reshaping perceptions of a sector that offers global careers, human connections, and cultural discovery while driving social impact. We're proud to support the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism initiative."

Daniela Cassini, Sommet Education's Global Head of Business Solutions, Training and Talent Development, stated: "Human-centric talent principles are key to driving sustainable growth across diverse destinations, especially when empowered by emerging technologies and supported by visionary and collaborative ecosystems."

Florent Varanne, Head of Development Business Solutionsand part of the task force commented: "Contributing to the World Economic Forum's vision, Sommet Education Business Solutions will address challenges at both corporate and national levels, driving impact for countries and destinations worldwide."

The partnership will present its first joint outputs in the coming year, including research publications and contributions to high-level international policy discussions.

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education is the global leader in hospitality, luxury and culinary arts education and training. It unites five prestigious institutions - Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches Global Hospitality, École Ducasse, Invictus Education and Indian School of Hospitality - that shape the future of the industry and nurture the next generation of talent.

With over 400 programs spanning from technical training to undergraduate and graduate degrees, executive education and business solutions, we support 20,000 students and learners across 10 countries and over 20 campuses as well as through cutting-edge online learning platforms.

Backed by a global network of 60,000 alumni and an industry-driven curriculum, Sommet Education prepares the future leaders who will set new standards of excellence in hospitality and beyond. To further this mission, the Sommet Education Foundation was created to expand access to quality hospitality education for underprivileged students, fostering an even more inclusive and diverse industry.

For more information: www.sommet-education.com

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. Established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, it works with political, business, academic and other leaders of society to advance dialogue and cooperation to improve the state of the world.

