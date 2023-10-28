Somwya Sharma & Deepanshu Chaudhary are taking the plus-size industry to new heights by releasing a music video on Zee Music

New Delhi (India), October 28: We are pleased to announce the launch of the newest music video, “Ik Vaari” by R Kay Singh, a trendsetting take on the plus size industry. Starring Rupal Sood and Nadeem Ahamd Khan as the female and male leads, the video was produced by Somwya Sharma & Deepanshu Chaudhary and features Supporting Artist Garima Agarwal, Rhieaa D, and Soniya Dingreja. The music video is now available on Zee Music.

Somwya Sharma and Deepanshu Chaudhary are two producers who are making a positive impact in the plus-size industry. They are working to create more inclusive fashion choices for plus-size people, and to help make the industry more visible. They are also committed to creating opportunities for plus-size models, designers, and other professionals in the industry to be seen and heard. In addition, they are striving to make sure that plus size styles are available and accessible to everyone. Through their work, they are helping to create a more inclusive and diverse fashion industry that is reflective of the world we live in today.

We invite you to witness the trend-setting music video as it takes the plus-size industry to new heights.

