Sonalika breaks all previous records to clock highest ever monthly sales peak of 20,786 tractors in Sep'25

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors, has once again brought festive cheer to farmers across the country with its heavy-duty, technology-driven tractors, clocking its highest-ever monthly overall sales of 20,786 tractors in September 2025. This remarkable performance has been powered by robust domestic demand and Sonalika's strong commitment to deliver customised solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, and profitability for Indian farmers.

With the festive season in full swing, Sonalika has already extended its biggest annual offer 'Heavy Duty Dhamaka' since August 2025, ensuring farmers can access the best technology at the most rewarding value. The recent GST reduction on tractors from 12% to 5% announced by the Central Government, has further strengthened farmer confidence and made heavy-duty tractors more affordable and accessible nationwide. Backed by the world's No. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant, Sonalika continues to guarantee superior quality tractors and timely delivery across the nation. With its agile market approach, strong supply chain, and focus on empowering farmers, Sonalika is driving growth, prosperity, and festive celebrations to new heights across Indian fields.

Sharing his views, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We have proudly clocked our highest ever monthly sales of 20,786 tractors in September'25. It is a significant step in our growth symbolising the Dum to serve the farming community with best agri technologies. This milestone belongs to the spirit of India's farmers whose dreams inspire us to turn our ambitions into achievements.

The extended monsoon season and the recent GST reduction announced by the central government has given a significant push in uplifting farmer sentiments and upgrading themselves by adopting new age technology tractors. We will continue to stand by the side of the farmer to ensure their progress through every harvest."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor