Sonalika Charges Ahead in FY'26 with Highest Ever May Overall Sales of 14,213 Tractors

New Delhi [India], June 6: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has intensified its FY'26 journey with a new milestone of clocking the highest ever May overall sales of 14,213 tractors. The new achievement is an outcome of Sonalika's customer-centric approach and a result-oriented innovation that delivers stellar results to farmers. The brand has been a consistent frontrunner in driving transformation in the Indian agri landscape with its heavy-duty tractors that are equipped with numerous features such as the biggest engines, advanced transmissions and precise hydraulics for maximum farm output across the regional soil diversity of India.

The early onset of monsoon has already sent positivity and optimism among farmers for a bountiful season ahead. With farmer-centric initiatives and adoption of world-class agri-technologies, Sonalika has successfully bridged the gap from lab to land, ensuring that its every innovation in tractors directly benefits those who feed the nation. Providing equal opportunities to farmers to buy quality products at affordable prices, the brand has also launched its exciting 'Sonalika June Double Jackpot offer' for farmers that offers them a chance to win from 1,975 grand prizes.

Sharing his views, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Our every innovation is engineered to create a long-lasting impact in farmers' lives, and we are delighted to record a new performance peak of the highest ever May overall sales of 14,213 tractors in FY '26. Every new milestone further energises us to fast-track our innovation pipeline and bring forth next-gen technologies that drive productivity and prosperity for farmers globally. With the timely onset of the monsoon expected to spur demand for specialised tractors, we are fully prepared to deepen the trust of the farming community with our heavy-duty tractors that consistently deliver on performance, efficiency, and reliability."

