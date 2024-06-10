Sonalika continues its phenomenal performance with 13,338 overall tractor sales, registers 5.2 per cent growth surpassing domestic industry in May'24

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: India's No.1 tractor export brand Sonalika has always cherished farmer's love and trust for its heavy-duty tractors and is excited to script a new growth story in the month of May'24. The company has recorded 13,338 overall tractor sales with 5.2% growth in domestic market, beating industry growth. Farmer's upliftment in the agri sector remains the top focal point for Sonalika and the company's entire range of heavy-duty tractors in 20-120 HP is designed to deliver supreme customer satisfaction in all aspects.

Monsoon has already hit the Indian shores and forecasts suggest an above average rainfall, thereby keeping alive hopes of agri powered economy and farmers for increased farm output. Sonalika Tractors has been aggressively moving ahead in FY'25 and optimised all its strategies and energies towards customising new age technologies for Indian farmers. The company has also launched its latest 'June Jackpot' offer to ensure farmers adopt Sonalika heavy duty tractors at optimal prices and achieve farm mechanisation.

Sharing his thoughts on the new performance, Mr Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are excited to record 13,338 overall tractor sales in May'24 and continued to beat domestic industry performance. Kharif season outset in India has brought in some buoyancy in tractor buying and we are happy that the inevitable change towards farm mechanisation is gradually taking shape. Monsoon plays a critical role in the agri ecosystem output and only the adoption of new age farm technologies can bring fundamental change in the Indian farming landscape. We are excited to be among the frontrunners for leading this evolution and have already launched farmer friendly scheme in June'24 and moving forward will continue to launch new advanced heavy-duty tractors."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor