Sonalika records highest ever 15.6% overall market share and highest market share gain of 2.3% in January'24

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has been the 'Pride of India' at the global level and has been successfully delivering supreme customer satisfaction and prosperity with its heavy duty tractors. The company is excited to have clocked its highest ever overall market share of 15.6% and clock 9,769 overall tractor sales in January'24. With this, the company has become the only tractor brand to record sales growth in the Indian tractor industry and has also beaten industry performance (-14.8% est).

Sonalika has consistently made sure that farmers are never deprived of accessing new ways towards prosperity. Constantly upgrading its heavy duty tractor range with new age technologies such as most powerful yet fuel efficient engines in the industry, intelligent 5G hydraulics with largest multi-speed transmission options has given farmers a plethora of choices to optimise their farming needs and attain more productivity. The company has also taken reformative steps such as introducing 5 year warranty on its heavy duty tractor range as well as showcasing tractor prices on its website, that have already been getting good dividends for the company.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Our splendid Jan'24 performance is marked with the highest ever 15.6% overall market share with a significant market share gain of 2.3 percentage point. We have recorded 9,769 overall tractor sales which makes us the only tractor brand to register positive growth surpassing industry performance (-14.8% est.)

Advanced farm machinery that is developed as per region centric needs of farmers is the need of the hour for the Indian agri economy and Sonalika advanced heavy duty tractors along with our strategic farmer centric initiatives collectively focus on one single aim 'maximum farmer prosperity.' Easing farmer's lives is our utmost priority and we are all prepped up to put our best foot forward with new product launches in 2024 to address even the most unique farmer requirements irrespective of the regional diversity."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor