Sonata Software Bolsters Adoption of Generative AI Solutions With AWS

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]/ Fremont (California) [US], February 14: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW), (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, today announced the integration of Amazon Bedrock and related services as an integral part of its Harmoni.AI framework, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to the forefront of businesses.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes Foundation Models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications.

This focus marks a significant step forward in Sonata Software's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in AI, to accelerate customer adoption, and drive differentiated use cases to take businesses into a new age of productivity.

Sonata's Harmoni.AI, the Responsible-first AI for Enterprise scale, is designed to ensure trust, privacy, security, compliance, and uncompromising ethics. A Data Governance and Acceleration engine backs it with a choice of using Industry Leading LLMs and a consulting framework to enable effective adoption and faster time to market.

Sonata Software's dedication to responsible-first AI solutions is augmented with Amazon Bedrock's seamless access to FMs and customizable tools. Using Amazon Bedrock, users can easily experiment with and evaluate top FMs for their use case, privately customize them with their data using techniques such as fine-tuning and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and build agents that execute tasks using their enterprise systems and data sources. Since Amazon Bedrock is serverless, users don't have to manage any infrastructure, and they can securely integrate and deploy generative AI capabilities into their applications using AWS services.

"At the heart of this collaboration is Sonata Harmoni.AI. It exemplifies Sonata's commitment to ethical AI practices, ensuring uncompromising trust, privacy, compliance, and security for enterprises and communities," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Partner Officer at Sonata Software. "By harmonizing the capabilities of Amazon Bedrock and Harmoni.AI, Sonata Software empowers developers to accelerate the creation of industry-specific applications while adhering to the highest ethical standards. This collaboration solidifies Sonata Software's position as an industry leader in generative AI and underscores our dedication to delivering responsible and innovative AI solutions."

Sonata has successfully developed six service delivery platforms along with industry-specific use cases and acceleration BOTs. Currently, the company is conducting pilots with numerous customers, with a particular focus on sectors such as Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Products & Retail, Telecom, Media & Technology, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

