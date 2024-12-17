Sonata Software Launches Harmoni.AI-Powered Test Acceleration Platform - IntellQA - to Drive Digital Transformation for Global Enterprises

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), the leading Modernization Engineering company, has launched IntellQA, a Harmoni.AI powered cutting-edge Testing automation and acceleration platform designed to transform software delivery for global enterprises.

Modern Quality Assurance (QA) presents significant opportunity as enterprises grapple with challenges such as limited automation expertise, fragmented tools, escalating framework development costs, and constant script maintenance due to frequent application updates. Achieving comprehensive test coverage for intricate workflows also poses significant hurdles.

Sonata's IntellQA equips enterprises to overcome these challenges, seamlessly embrace Agile and DevOps practices, and deliver high-quality software faster. By harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities, the platform integrates effortlessly with enterprise-grade tools like Jira, Azure DevOps, Xray, and CI/CD (Continuous Improvement/ Continuous Development) pipelines.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software said, "With the rapid pace of change in technology, Agility is the need of the hour, and this includes how enterprises take advantage with latest tech capability. Sonata Software's Quality Assurance Toolset 'IntellQA', powered by Sonata Harmoni.AI Workbench, enables enterprises to respond swiftly to market demands by accelerating the delivery of high-quality software through shortening the development lifecycles in Agile and DevOps environments. IntellQA optimizes resource utilization, reduces costs associated with labour-intensive tasks, and minimizes investment in maintaining legacy testing frameworks and tools. These capabilities collectively drive enhanced ROI, long-term cost savings, and a stronger bottom line, making IntellQA an essential enabler of enterprise-scale AI transformation."

Key features of IntellQA include:

- Enhanced Product Quality: Scalable and customizable frameworks tailored to business needs.

- Cost Optimization: Streamlined workflows and reduced manual intervention for long-term savings.

- Responsible AI Framework: Ethical, efficient testing practices to address evolving regulatory and operational demands.

Sharmila Sherikar, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Sonata Software said, "IntellQA redefines modern software testing, enabling organizations to stay ahead in today's dynamic digital landscape while ensuring scalable, sustainable, and cost-effective testing practices. It addresses the need to accelerate Agile and DevOps adoption, the demand for faster delivery, shorter testing cycles, and superior quality assurance."

AI and GenAI are impacting all aspect of the operations including software engineering practices. Sonata's Responsible-first AI solution, strengthened by partnerships with leading hyper-scalers and deep cross-industry expertise, is empowering organizations to unlock value of AI and GenAI across their entire enterprise.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

