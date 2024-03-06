Sonata Software to Open Delivery Centre in Poland to Address the Growing Demands from its Global Clients

PRNewswire

Krakow [Poland]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: As part of its strategic expansion plans in key markets, Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernisation Engineering company, today announced its plan to set up a delivery centre in Krakow, Poland. The nearshore centre will support the growing demands for business transformation, modernisation and cost optimisation initiatives, from global clients in Europe.

Poland, with its rich tech talent pool, favorable economic environment, and best-in-class IT infrastructure, emerges as an ideal location for international companies seeking reliable and highly specialized software houses. Sonata Software plans to make significant investment in the delivery centre in Poland with an aim to advance its regional capabilities, to offer enhanced value to its clients by enabling close-to-client service delivery, and to penetrate the European market effectively.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software said, "We are delighted to announce our delivery centre in Poland, a significant step towards attracting the best modernization engineering talent from the region, as well as towards our client-centric approach and commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. Sonata will continue to invest in the European region as we witness growth in transformation programs for our solutions and services. The Europe region will continue to be a significant growth driver in enabling us to achieve the $1.5B goal by FY'26."

The opening of the delivery centre in Krakow also highlights Sonata's strategic investment in the rapidly expanding field of Generative AI. Sonata Software's Harmoni.AI - A Responsible-First AI is gaining significant attention from leading organisations, across the globe. It is designed to ensure trust, privacy, security, compliance, and uncompromising ethics. A Data Governance and Acceleration engine backs it with a choice of using industry-leading LLMs and a consulting framework to enable effective adoption and faster time to market.

Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software said, "There is a need in the European market to further grow the nearshore capabilities to bridge the gap between Onsite-Nearshore-Offshore and to further foster a cutting-edge technology ecosystem designed for the European market and clients. This delivery centre of ours will amplify Sonata's cutting-edge capabilities in Generative AI and Cybersecurity. We plan to invest in a Sonata Software sponsored, university-led Generative AI and Cybersecurity program as well. With plans to expand our team by over 100 professionals this year, we are poised to strengthen our presence further in the region."

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernise their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernisation Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernisation-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernisation Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world-leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernisation Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centres and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernisation platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4257625/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor