Sonatype Celebrates Grand Opening of India Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Sonatype®, the leader in AI-driven DevSecOps, today celebrated the grand opening of its Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, India, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by global and regional leadership. The new hub represents a major milestone in Sonatype's global expansion, strengthening its commitment to AI innovation, open source security, and 24/7 global product delivery.

The new office was inaugurated on November 10, 2025 by Hon'ble Minister Sri Dudilla Sridar Babu, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology (IT), Electronics, Communications, Industries, Commerce and Legislative Affairs Departments of the Telangana Government; Sri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary at the Government of Telangana; Sri Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Hon'ble Minister of IT, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana; Sri Sreekant Lanka, Chief Strategy Officer at the Government of Telangana; Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO at Sonatype; Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype; Abhishek Chauhan, Head of India and Senior Director of Technology at Sonatype; the Sonatype executive team, and other industry leaders and partners.

"I am proud to see Hyderabad leading India and the world in AI and open source driven innovation. The Government of Telangana has created a thriving economy and talent pool that is catapulting it to the top of the global investment industry. Sonatype has long led the industry in pioneering secure software development, advising global governments on software supply chain regulation, and guiding organizations as they enter the AI era. I believe Sonatype's India Innovation Center will be a cornerstone in keeping Hyderabad at the forefront of innovation" said Hon'ble Minister Sri Dudilla Sridar Babu, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology (IT), Electronics, Communications, Industries, Commerce and Legislative Affairs Departments of the Telangana Government.

Rooted in its open source origins as the stewards of the world's largest Java repository, Maven Central, and Nexus Repository, Sonatype has shaped how developers build, share, and secure software for over two decades. This investment in India underscores Sonatype's ongoing mission to empower developers and enterprises to build software intelligently and securely, especially in the era of gen AI-driven development.

"India is leading a global technology transformation not only as a hub for engineering excellence, but as a model for how nations can embrace AI responsibly and securely," said Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO of Sonatype. "Hyderabad has become a magnet for the world's most innovative companies, making India the epicenter of software development powered by open source and AI. With the launch of our India Innovation Hub, Sonatype is tapping into one of the world's most dynamic technology ecosystems accelerating innovation that benefits not just India, but the global developer community."

The Hyderabad Innovation Center will serve as Sonatype's largest and fastest-growing R&D hub, housing over 200 engineers, product leaders, data scientists, and AI experts, expanding Nexus ecosystem support and advancing automation, scalability, and customer experience. The team will focus on developing cutting-edge innovations in AI/ML-driven security, cloud-native software development, and open source intelligence expanding Sonatype's capabilities to safeguard the global software supply chain. Sonatype will also continue serving as an educational partner as organizations adapt to an evolving regulatory landscape, including CERT-IN guidelines, SBOM compliance, and the SEBI Cyber Resilience Framework.

"Our Hyderabad Innovation Hub represents Sonatype's belief in the power of local talent to make a global impact," said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of India and Senior Director of Technology, Sonatype. "This isn't just a new office it's where some of the brightest minds in engineering, open source, and AI will help shape the future of secure software development for the world."

The Sonatype India team is already contributing to global innovation through patent filings, open source security leadership, and advancements in AI-enabled security automation. As a key node in Sonatype's worldwide operations, the Hyderabad center enhances the company's ability to deliver continuous innovation and customer support across regions.

Sonatype is headquartered in Fulton, Maryland with global offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia, and now HITEC City, Hyderabad, India. For more information about the Sonatype India Innovation Hub, visit www.sonatype.com/company/careers/india.

Sonatype is the leader in AI-driven DevSecOps. As the maintainers of Maven Central and creators of Nexus Repository, Sonatype has spent two decades pioneering how the world manages and secures open source software making Sonatype the trusted authority for modern software supply chains. With unmatched open source visibility and a unified product suite built for modern software development, Sonatype gives enterprises the intelligence and automated governance they need to harness the full potential of open source and AI. Sonatype handles the complexity behind the scenes: guiding component and model selection, blocking harmful malicious code, automating dependency and vulnerability management, and ensuring faster, more reliable builds so developers spend more time on innovation and less time on remediation and rework. Trusted by more than 15 million developers, Sonatype helps power secure, modern software development at nearly 2,000 global organizations including 70% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.

