Sonatype Launches India Innovation Center in Hyderabad to Drive Global R&D and AI Innovation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10: Sonatype, the pioneer in software supply chain security, announced the launch of its India Innovation Center in Hyderabad. The center will be the company's largest R&D hub, focused on accelerating innovation in open-source security, artificial intelligence, and global product delivery.

Sonatype has been shaping how developers build, share, and secure software for more than two decades. From creating Apache Maven and managing Maven Central to leading advancements in software supply chain security, the company continues to set the standard for secure software development.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center will employ more than 200 engineers, product leaders, security researchers, and AI experts. The team will work on AI and machine learning-driven security, cloud-native software innovation, and round-the-clock customer support.

"India is at the center of Sonatype's next phase of growth," said Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO, Sonatype. "Our Hyderabad Innovation Center will help us advance AI innovation and open source security while giving Indian talent the opportunity to shape the future of secure software development."

Generative AI is transforming how software is built and deployed. Sonatype provides the automation, intelligence, and guardrails needed to secure this new era of development. India's technology ecosystem and talent depth make it a key hub for this mission.

"Hyderabad has firmly established itself as a key hub in India for cutting-edge engineering and product innovation," added Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov."Sonatype's new Innovation Center builds on this strength, creating opportunities for high-caliber talent and cementing the city's position as a critical hub in the global technology and R&D landscape."

The launch of the India Innovation Center, powered by Zinnov, reinforces Sonatype's position as a trusted partner for millions of developers and enterprises worldwide. The company continues to expand its presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, ensuring 24/7 innovation and customer delivery.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in AI-driven DevSecOps. As the maintainers of Maven Central and creators of Nexus Repository, Sonatype has spent two decades pioneering how the world manages and secures open source software making Sonatype the trusted authority for modern software supply chains. With unmatched open source visibility and a unified product suite built for modern software development, Sonatype gives enterprises the intelligence and automated governance they need to harness the full potential of open source and AI. Sonatype handles the complexity behind the scenes: guiding component and model selection, blocking harmful malicious code, automating dependency and vulnerability management, and ensuring faster, more reliable builds so developers spend more time on innovation and less time on remediation and rework. Trusted by more than 15 million developers, Sonatype helps power secure, modern software development at nearly 2,000 global organizations including 70% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value - across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

- Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators - in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

- Providing full suite of M&A advisory offerings including buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory

- Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion;

- Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

- Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

- Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

